Lender Price Launches "APR," Next-Gen Recapture Solution for Mortgage Lenders and Servicers

"Servicers have long struggled to efficiently identify refinance opportunities and re-engage existing borrowers before they leave," said Paul Orlando, Chief Strategy Officer at Lender Price. "With APR, we're changing that. Servicers can now instantly reprice thousands of loans, uncover high-value recapture opportunities, and deliver personalized offers—all powered by real-time market data. It's a smarter, faster way to retain borrowers and grow portfolios."

APR brings together automation, speed, and actionable analytics to create measurable business impact for lenders and servicers:

Portfolio-Wide Repricing: Instantly analyze and reprice entire loan portfolios with live market data, revealing refinance and retention opportunities.

Targeted Borrower Engagement: Replace mass marketing with personalized, 1:1 borrower offers based on specific loan characteristics and current pricing.

Automation & Efficiency: Eliminate manual rate comparisons and data ingestion tasks to save significant time and operational costs.

Enhanced Recapture Strategies: Empower retention teams with accurate, timely pricing insights to proactively reach borrowers before competitors do.

"At Lender Price, we're committed to helping lenders and servicers modernize how they manage and grow their portfolios with a scalable recapture solution," said Dawar Alimi, CEO of Lender Price. "APR is the next step in our mission to deliver cutting-edge pricing technology that drives borrower satisfaction and business performance."

APR is now available to mortgage lenders and servicers seeking a scalable, enterprise-grade solution to optimize portfolio management and proactively retain existing borrowers.

About Lender Price

Lender Price delivers superior cloud-native and AI-driven pricing technology to top banks, lenders, credit unions, and mortgage brokers. Built on a modern technology stack, our solutions are user-friendly, configurable, and easier to integrate, resulting in improved workflow and pricing efficiencies. Lender Price's advanced technology, combined with its deep understanding of the lending landscape, sets it apart from the competition. By leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven insights, Lender Price equips lenders with the knowledge and resources to make informed decisions and drive growth. Recognized by top industry publications, our award-winning pricing, product and eligibility (PPE) platform continues to lead the industry in advancing capital markets and mortgage pricing technology. Visit us at https://lenderprice.com/ for more information.

