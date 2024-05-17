Lender Price Launches Bulk Price API to Provide Comprehensive Portfolio Management for Servicers and Lenders

Lender Price launches Bulk Price API, enabling lenders and servicers to identify and capitalize on favorable new loan opportunities, ultimately benefiting borrowers with better terms and personalized offers.

PASADENA, Calif., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lender Price, the first cloud-native provider of mortgage pricing technology, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new product, Bulk Price API. This innovative tool – which comes on the heels of the successful launch of their Base Price Solution (BPS) for Capital Markets teams – is further poised to streamline client retention and direct marketing for clients. Bulk Price API also empowers how servicers operate, helping them efficiently manage and ingest rate data across their entire portfolio. With this product, Lender Price continues to demonstrate its mission to provide an end-to-end pricing solution that modernizes the mortgage lending landscape.

Bulk Price API enables lenders and servicers to identify and capitalize on favorable new loan opportunities, ultimately benefiting borrowers with better terms and personalized offers. By moving away from mass marketing strategies and adopting a targeted 1:1 approach, lenders can now engage with borrowers in a more meaningful way, offering tailored solutions that meet their specific needs.

"With the introduction of Bulk Price API, we are ushering in a new era of mortgage lending," said Lender Price Chief Strategy Officer Paul Orlando. "This powerful tool provides enhanced marketing capabilities across the portfolio as well as potential refinance opportunities for lenders and servicers. It also enhances the borrower experience by providing them with personalized loan offers. By leveraging data-driven insights, lenders can now deliver value to borrowers in a more efficient and cost-effective manner."

Bulk Price API provides several key solutions for customers:

Comprehensive Portfolio Management for Servicers and Lenders: Easily manage and ingest rate data across the entire loan portfolio, uncovering potential refinance opportunities.

Personalized Marketing: Drive personalized offers back to borrowers on a 1:1 level, improving customer engagement and satisfaction.

Time and Cost Savings: Lenders and servicers can automate current manual processes to save both time and money.

"At Lender Price, we are committed to empowering our clients with the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive mortgage market," said Dawar Alimi, Lender Price CEO. "Bulk Price API is a testament to our continued dedication to innovation and customer-centricity, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on the industry."

Bulk Price API is now available to lenders and servicers seeking to enhance their pricing capabilities and drive greater value for their borrowers. For more information, visit www.lenderprice.com.

About Lender Price

Lender Price delivers superior cloud-native pricing technology to top banks, lenders, credit unions, and mortgage brokers. Built on a modern technology stack, our solutions are user-friendly, configurable, and easier to integrate, resulting in improved workflow and pricing efficiencies. Lender Price's advanced technology, combined with its deep understanding of the lending landscape, sets it apart from the competition. By leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven insights, Lender Price equips lenders with the knowledge and resources to make informed decisions and drive growth. Recognized by top industry publications, our award-winning pricing, product and eligibility (PPE) platform continues to lead the industry in advancing capital markets and mortgage pricing technology. Visit us at https://lenderprice.com/ for more information.

