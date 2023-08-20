Lender Price Launches Composable Pricing UI to Provide Users with Unparalleled Options and Even More Freedom to Personalize Their Pricing Experience

Lender Price, a leading digital lending technology company announced today the launch of Composable UI, a first-to-market flexible user interface (UI) platform that is set to transform the way users interact with technology and allows lenders to effortlessly customize their user interface using No Code or Low Code options.

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lender Price, a leading digital lending technology company announced today the launch of Composable UI, a first-to-market flexible user interface (UI) platform that is set to transform the way users interact with technology and allows lenders to effortlessly customize their user interface using No Code or Low Code options.

With a variety of skinning options and increased flexibility, Lender Price users can now easily create a personalized experience and create an abundance of several different UI options, surpassing the limitations of single UI platforms. In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, user preferences and requirements vary greatly. The era of rigid, one-size-fits-all UI platforms is over. A flexible UI platform empowers users by offering an array of options, enabling them to tailor their digital interactions to match their unique needs and preferences.

The benefits of embracing the new enhancement provide Lender Price clients with key advantages:

1. Enhanced User Engagement: By providing users with customization options, the Lender Price platform fosters a deeper sense of engagement and ownership. Users can adapt the UI to align with their personal workflows and preferences, resulting in a more immersive and satisfying digital experience.

2. Increased Productivity: Users can optimize their digital workspace by arranging tools, features, and layouts in a manner that suits their specific requirements. By tailoring their UI to maximize efficiency and minimize distractions, users can accomplish tasks more swiftly and efficiently, ultimately boosting productivity.

3. Seamless Adaptability: Different tasks and contexts necessitate varying interfaces. Lender Price users can seamlessly adapt their digital environment to meet the unique demands of each situation. Whether it's adjusting layouts, modifying color schemes, or customizing menus, users can effortlessly switch between UI configurations, ensuring optimal usability and efficiency.

4. Accessibility for All: Every user is different and has unique accessibility needs. Lender Price offers a wide range of options and strives to ensure that all users can interact with digital products and services in a manner that suits them best.

5. Empowering Brand Identity: For organizations, a flexible UI platform provides an opportunity to reinforce brand identity and create a cohesive visual experience. Users can customize the UI resulting in a consistent and memorable brand presence. This fosters loyalty and enhances the overall pricing experience.

"Composable UI represents a paradigm shift in digital lending technology UX, liberating both individuals and organizations from the constraints of single UI platforms," said Dawar Alimi, Lender Price CEO. "With an abundance of options and unparalleled flexibility, users are empowered to take charge of their pricing experience."

To learn more about Composable UI by Lender Price and experience its benefits firsthand, please visit our website at www.lenderprice.com.

About Lender Price

Lender Price is a leading provider of cutting-edge software solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the user experience for leading financial institutions. Built on a modern technology stack, our innovative solutions are user-friendly, configurable, and easier to integrate, resulting in improved workflow and pricing efficiencies. Awarded 2023 Technology Provider of the Year by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers and HousingWire TECH100 Winner seven years in a row, our proven pricing and product management platform is assisting the industry by reducing operational costs, enhancing productivity, and increasing profitability. We are committed to helping our clients win more business and uncover additional opportunities through our advanced technology. Visit us at https://lenderprice.com/ for more information.

Media Contact

Rick Webster, Lender Price, 1 626-486-0171, [email protected], www.lenderprice.com

