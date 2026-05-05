Lender Price Launches MCP for AI-Native Mortgage Pricing Infrastructure

"We're empowering lenders to innovate at the speed of AI." Post this

Pricing engines are complex and siloed—but AI is changing that.

Modern pricing platforms manage thousands of investor products, lender overlays, eligibility rules, adjusters, and rate sheets that change throughout the day. Accessing this intelligence has traditionally required manual workflows, disconnected systems, or custom integrations for each new interface or AI initiative.

Built on MCP—an emerging AI integration standard—Lender Price MCP provides a secure and consistent way for any compliant LLM or agent to interact directly with pricing data. It replaces fragmented, custom-built integrations with a single framework that works across all models, tools, and channels.

Lender Price MCP unlocks immense capabilities and personalization.

Lender Price MCP exposes core pricing capabilities to AI agents through a single, secure interface, including:

Natural language pricing queries — Loan officers, processors, and secondary analysts can ask for pricing scenarios, eligibility results, and product comparisons in plain English from any chat-based assistant wired into Lender Price MCP.

Full UI control — Lenders can drive Lender Price programmatically from their own front-end, embedding pricing in CRMs, POS systems, LOS platforms, internal portals, and proprietary copilots without rebuilding integrations for every interface.

Custom mini pricers, without code — Branch managers and product teams can launch tailored mini pricers for specific channels, products, or campaigns, configured through the MCP rather than hand-built engineering work.

AI-native workflows — Agents can parse a MISMO 3.4 file, run pricing scenarios, apply lender-specific criteria, return eligible products, and pass results downstream within a single, orchestrated workflow.

Every AI request connects directly to the live pricing engine, using the same eligibility rules, adjusters, and rate sheets already powering the lender's production workflows.

What this means for lenders

By making the pricing engine directly accessible to AI, Lender Price MCP helps lenders:

Reduce time spent navigating pricing systems

Automate repetitive pricing and comparison workflows

Accelerate reactions to market changes

Embed pricing intelligence into existing tools and experiences

Validate and deploy AI initiatives faster without waiting on custom integrations

Pricing becomes a connected service AI can interact with—not just a destination users log into.

Your UX. Your LLM. Your rules.

Lender Price MCP is designed around a simple principle: lenders should control how AI fits into their business. The MCP server is model-agnostic, deploys inside the lender's preferred environment, and respects existing access, audit, and approval policies.

Your UX — Bring Lender Price into the interface your team already uses, including internal copilots, CRMs, borrower portals, and point-of-sale platforms.

Your LLM — Use the model your organization has already vetted. MCP is supported by every major foundation model provider.

Your rules — Lender-specific overlays, pricing controls, and eligibility logic remain governed inside Lender Price as the centralized source of truth.

"We're empowering lenders to innovate at the speed of AI," said Lender Price CEO Dawar Alimi. "Pricing has always been one of the most data-rich and operationally critical parts of the mortgage lifecycle, but also one of the hardest systems to extend. With Lender Price MCP, the pricing engine becomes part of the lender's broader AI ecosystem, connecting pricing intelligence directly into the workflows and AI tools they want to build."

Lender Price MCP is now available to Lender Price customers and is designed to help lenders accelerate AI adoption without disrupting existing pricing operations. By creating a standardized, AI-ready connection to the pricing engine, lenders can rapidly test, deploy, and scale new AI-driven workflows across origination, secondary, and operations teams. At the same time, pricing governance and live production data remain centralized within Lender Price.

About Lender Price

Lender Price delivers superior cloud-native pricing technology to top banks, lenders, credit unions, and mortgage brokers. Built on a modern technology stack, our solutions are user-friendly, configurable, and easier to integrate, resulting in improved workflow and pricing efficiencies. Lender Price's advanced technology, combined with its deep understanding of the lending landscape, sets it apart from the competition. By leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven insights, Lender Price equips lenders with the knowledge and resources to make informed decisions and drive growth. Recognized by top industry publications, our award-winning product, pricing, and eligibility (PPE) platform continues to lead the industry in advancing capital markets and mortgage pricing technology. Visit us at https://lenderprice.com/ for more information.

Media Contact

Erika Deer, Lender Price, 1 626-486-0171, [email protected], https://lenderprice.com/

SOURCE Lender Price