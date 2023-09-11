Lender Price Secures Several Coveted Awards, Cementing Its Leadership in Mortgage Technology

"It is an immense honor to receive these awards, which reflect the hard work and dedication of the entire Lender Price team. We are committed to delivering state-of-the-art technology solutions that empower mortgage professionals and helps them succeed in a rapidly evolving industry." Tweet this

Lender Price's seven-year consecutive win of the HousingWire Tech100 Award underscores the company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of mortgage technology. This esteemed recognition highlights Lender Price's ability to adapt and evolve in a rapidly changing landscape, providing top banks, lenders, credit unions and IMBs with the tools they need to stay competitive, compliant, and efficient.

In addition to the company's achievements, Lender Price CEO Dawar Alimi was honored to be recognized by INMAN and Mortgage Banker Magazine for his leadership and contributions to the industry. This recognition is a testament to Mr. Alimi's visionary leadership and his commitment to driving Lender Price's mission of transforming the mortgage industry. With a master's degree in computer science and AI, his expertise in algorithms, data analytics, and machine learning has helped influence digital transformation throughout the industry and simplify a complex process for lenders and borrowers.

Alimi expressed his gratitude stating, "It is an immense honor to receive these awards, which reflect the hard work and dedication of the entire Lender Price team. We are committed to delivering state-of-the-art technology solutions that empower mortgage professionals and helps them succeed in a rapidly evolving industry. These awards inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and service excellence."

Lender Price's innovative solutions have empowered mortgage lenders to streamline their operations, increase efficiency, and provide a superior experience to borrowers. With a robust suite of products, including their best-in-class PPE (Product, Pricing & Eligibility engine), Lender Price continues to be at the forefront of mortgage technology.

About Lender Price

Lender Price is a leading provider of mortgage pricing and origination technology solutions. Our innovative digital lending solutions and award-winning Product & Pricing Engine (PPE) enable mortgage lenders to automate and streamline their processes, provide better service to borrowers, and stay competitive in an ever-changing market. Although Lender Price is utilized enterprise-wide by some of the largest banks and lenders, our goal is to foster pricing democratization by expanding our services beyond these institutions. At Lender Price, we are dedicated to supporting mortgage brokers and enabling lenders of all sizes to harness the power of technology in their operations. With a commitment to excellence, Lender Price continues to lead the industry in delivering cutting-edge technology solutions. To learn more, visit www.lenderprice.com.

