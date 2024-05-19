Lender Price Unveils AI Offering "AI Assist" to Transform Mortgage Pricing Technology for Lenders

Lender Price announces the development of its groundbreaking AI offering, AI Assist, leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to deliver personalized insights to users and empowering them to make informed decisions in seconds.

PASADENA, Calif., May 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lender Price, the first cloud-native provider of mortgage pricing technology, is thrilled to announce the development of its new groundbreaking AI offering, AI Assist. This innovative tool is set to revolutionize the mortgage lending industry by providing users with tailored recommendations based on specific scenarios, empowering them to make informed decisions in seconds.

AI Assist leverages the power of artificial intelligence to deliver personalized insights to users, enabling them to quickly identify lenders and loan products that align with their unique needs and preferences. Whether it's finding lenders who specialize in working with self-employed borrowers, or discovering jumbo loans tailored for high net-worth individuals, AI Assist delivers accurate and relevant results in real-time.

"At Lender Price, we are constantly striving to push the boundaries of innovation in mortgage lending," said Dawar Alimi, CEO of Lender Price. "With AI Assist, we are leveraging the latest advancements in AI technology to provide our users with a game-changing tool that streamlines the decision-making process and drives greater efficiency and profitability."

Key features of AI Assist include:

Tailored Recommendations: Users can input specific scenarios or criteria such as borrower type or loan size, and receive customized recommendations instantly.

Real-Time Results: AI Assist delivers results in seconds, allowing users to access the information they need quickly and efficiently.

Proprietary Algorithms: Lender Price utilizes proprietary algorithms to enhance the user experience and ensure the accuracy and relevance of the recommendations provided.

"AI Assist represents the next evolution of mortgage pricing technology, and we are excited to bring this innovative solution to market," added Alimi. "Whether it's on the front end or back end, Lender Price is committed to leveraging technology to drive value for our clients and transform the way they do business."

AI Assist is currently in development and will be available to mortgage brokers, lenders, and other industry professionals seeking to streamline their decision-making process and enhance their competitiveness in the market.

About Lender Price

Lender Price delivers superior cloud-native pricing technology to top banks, lenders, credit unions, and mortgage brokers. Built on a modern technology stack, our solutions are user-friendly, configurable, and easier to integrate, resulting in improved workflow and pricing efficiencies. Lender Price's advanced technology, combined with its deep understanding of the lending landscape, sets it apart from the competition. By leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven insights, Lender Price equips lenders with the knowledge and resources to make informed decisions and drive growth. Recognized by top industry publications, our award-winning pricing, product and eligibility (PPE) platform continues to lead the industry in advancing capital markets and mortgage pricing technology. Visit us at https://lenderprice.com/ for more information.

