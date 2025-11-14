Lender Price Welcomes Finance of America as Its First Reverse Mortgage Partner

"We're excited to partner with Finance of America and become the first marketplace to support reverse mortgages." Post this

"Joining the Lender Price Marketplace allows us to bring our industry-leading reverse mortgage products directly to the brokers and originators who are shaping the future of home financing," said Jonathan Scarpati, Chief Production Officer at Finance of America. "We're excited to make it easier for more professionals to access the tools and pricing they need to help clients unlock the power of home equity as part of a smart retirement strategy."

The integration of reverse mortgages into the Lender Price Marketplace significantly broadens access to an essential lending segment tailored for older homeowners. Finance of America's comprehensive suite of reverse mortgage products aligns seamlessly with Lender Price's mission to empower originators with more diverse and tailored financing solutions for every client.

"We're excited to partner with Finance of America and become the first marketplace to support reverse mortgages," said Dawar Alimi, CEO of Lender Price. "This collaboration showcases the power and flexibility of a truly modern solution. We remain focused on enhancing our marketplace pricing engine to empower mortgage brokers to originate more loans with greater ease and efficiency."

Lender Price empowers lenders with advanced pricing capabilities and intuitive technology designed to help mortgage brokers and loan originators identify the most competitive loan programs in the industry. Finance of America will be leveraging the Lender Price Marketplace to showcase its products to one of the largest and fastest-growing communities of originators in the mortgage space. The Lender Price Marketplace user base has expanded significantly, fueled by lenders like Finance of America seeking greater visibility for their loan programs, and by mortgage brokers eager to reduce costs and modernize their operations by replacing outdated pricing technology with Lender Price.

With Lender Price Marketplace, loan originators can:

See pricing across both your existing lenders and our Marketplace lenders, all in one place

Gain access to a diverse range of loan programs, including non-QM, DSCR, home equity, and now reverse mortgage products

Run rate comparisons quickly and send them to borrowers from any location

Input rate sheets just once, and the system automatically manages and updates them moving forward

Create custom rate alerts to ensure you are instantly notified when new opportunities arise

More information about the Lender Price Marketplace is available at https://lenderprice.com/marketplace/.

About Finance of America

Finance of America is a leading reverse mortgage lender dedicated to helping older homeowners access home equity. Finance of America offers both HECM and proprietary reverse products through its HomeSafe suite and is a division of Finance of America Companies (NYSE: FOA). Equal Housing Opportunity | NMLS ID #2285 | www.financeofamerica.com

About Lender Price

Lender Price delivers superior cloud-native pricing technology to top banks, lenders, credit unions, and mortgage brokers. Built on a modern technology stack, our solutions are user-friendly, configurable, and easier to integrate, resulting in improved workflow and pricing efficiencies. Lender Price's advanced technology, combined with its deep understanding of the lending landscape, sets it apart from the competition. By leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven insights, Lender Price equips lenders with the knowledge and resources to make informed decisions and drive growth. Recognized by top industry publications, our award-winning pricing, product and eligibility (PPE) platform continues to lead the industry in advancing capital markets and mortgage pricing technology. Visit us at https://lenderprice.com/ for more information.

Media Contact

Erika Deer, Lender Price, 1 626-486-0171, [email protected], www.lenderprice.com

SOURCE Lender Price