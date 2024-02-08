Lender Price Welcomes Former Homepoint Technology Leader Lou Leone, Bolstering Its Leadership Team

Lender Price announces the appointment of Lou Leone, former Homepoint Chief Digital Officer and Head of Technology, to the role of Vice President of Development.

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lender Price, the industry-leading provider of innovative pricing, product and eligibility (PPE) technology and advanced capital markets solutions to the mortgage industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lou Leone to the role of Vice President of Development. Leone joins Lender Price from Homepoint, where he served as Chief Digital Officer and Head of Technology, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving technological innovation.

In his role at Lender Price, Leone will be responsible for leading internal and client-requested technology projects and key processes that enhance the Lender Price platform. Leone's main focus will be accelerating the development and release of cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of the mortgage industry.

"Lou's extensive background in technology and his deep understanding of the mortgage space make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Dawar Alimi, CEO of Lender Price. "As we continue to expand our product offerings and strengthen our position as a leader in lending technology, Lou's leadership will be instrumental in driving innovation forward and delivering exceptional value to our clients. Our mission at Lender Price is to empower lenders with the tools they need to thrive in an ever-evolving industry and we are proud to be at the forefront of innovation, delivering solutions that enable our clients to achieve unparalleled success."

Leone brings several years of experience in software development, digital transformation, and technology leadership to his new role. Prior to his tenure at Homepoint, he held key leadership positions at several prominent technology companies where he spearheaded the development of enterprise-grade software solutions.

"I am thrilled to join Lender Price at such an exciting time in the company's growth trajectory," said Lou Leone. "Lender Price has established itself as a pioneer in mortgage technology, and I look forward to working with the talented team here to further innovate and deliver best-in-class solutions to our clients."

Leone's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Lender Price as the company continues to enhance its platform capabilities. His expertise will be instrumental in driving the next phase of Lender Price's technological evolution and supporting its mission to empower lenders with the tools they need to succeed in today's digital lending landscape.

As the lending industry continues to evolve, Lender Price remains committed to pushing boundaries and setting new standards. Through its cutting-edge solutions, Lender Price empowers lenders to adapt, thrive, and redefine the future of lending. With its unwavering commitment to driving change and empowering lenders, Lender Price has emerged as the go-to platform for those seeking groundbreaking solutions. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology into the lending process, Lender Price enables lenders to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and stay ahead of the competition.

About Lender Price

Lender Price delivers superior cloud-native pricing technology to top banks, lenders, credit unions, and mortgage brokers. Built on a modern technology stack, our solutions are user-friendly, configurable, and easier to integrate, resulting in improved workflow and pricing efficiencies. Lender Price's advanced technology, combined with its deep understanding of the lending landscape, sets it apart from the competition. By leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven insights, Lender Price equips lenders with the knowledge and resources to make informed decisions and drive growth. Recognized by top industry publications, our award-winning pricing, product and eligibility (PPE) platform continues to lead the industry in advancing capital markets and mortgage pricing technology. Visit us at https://lenderprice.com/ for more information.

Media Contact

Rick Webster, Lender Price, 1 626-486-0171, [email protected], www.lenderprice.com

SOURCE Lender Price