Lender Price Wins ICE Lenders' Choice Award for Innovative Service Provider

Lender Price received the ICE Lenders' Choice Award for enabling lenders to simplify the management of loan programs and secondary market functions with a secure and event-driven integration with the ICE mortgage technology platform. Post this

"ICE is on a mission to make buying and owning a home as simple, fast, transparent, and accessible as possible," said Michelle Kersch, Head of Marketing, ICE Mortgage Technology. "This year's Innovation Award winners represent the promise of that vision at work within the US mortgage ecosystem. These lenders, servicers and partners set a competitive standard in the way they've embraced ICE solutions to deliver innovation to the market and to help deliver the American dream of homeownership for their customers."

Lender Price will be recognized during the ICE Experience 2024 conference being held March 18-20, 2024, at Wynn Las Vegas. Register for the conference at experience.ice.com.

Lender Price delivers superior cloud-native pricing technology to top banks, lenders, credit unions, and mortgage brokers. Built on a modern technology stack, our solutions are user-friendly, configurable, and easier to integrate, resulting in improved workflow and pricing efficiencies. Lender Price's advanced technology, combined with its deep understanding of the lending landscape, sets it apart from the competition. By leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven insights, Lender Price equips lenders with the knowledge and resources to make informed decisions and drive growth. Recognized by top industry publications, our award-winning pricing, product and eligibility (PPE) platform continues to lead the industry in advancing capital markets and mortgage pricing technology. Visit us at https://lenderprice.com/ for more information.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

