LendingOne and Blanket Partner to Provide Seamless Financing Solutions for Real Estate Investors

"We are thrilled to be Blanket's exclusive lending partner, bringing our financing solutions directly to their extensive network of real estate investors," said Matthew Neisser, CEO at LendingOne. "This collaboration allows us to seamlessly integrate our diverse loan products into Blanket's powerful platform, providing investors with access to the capital they need to capitalize on market opportunities, right where they manage their portfolios."

"This partnership with Blanket is crucial for LendingOne because their client base directly aligns with our target market," added Josh Heintz, Vice President of Partnerships at LendingOne. "By embedding our tailored financing options into their ecosystem, we're not just offering loans; we're empowering property managers to become strategic partners in their clients' growth, enhancing their service offerings and strengthening client relationships."

The integration will allow investors to explore potential financing scenarios in real-time for off-market investment properties in their property manager's area of operation. This empowers investors to understand a property's potential cash flow with readily available financing options.

Lior Abramovich, Blanket's Co-Founder and CEO commented, "We are proud to partner with the innovative team at LendingOne and bring easy access to capital that will unlock impactful opportunities for property managers and their clients. Through this partnership, property owners will be able to secure attractive terms in various loan products that will allow them to buy their next investment property in their property manager's market, leading to more properties under management for Blanket clients. I'm proud of the strong bond that has been built between both teams over the last couple of years, and I know that together, we'll be much better!"

This partnership reinforces both LendingOne and Blanket's commitment to providing real estate investors and property managers with the tools and resources needed to optimize portfolio performance and maximize investment opportunities.

About LendingOne

LendingOne was founded in 2014 to serve the unique needs of real estate investors, landlords, developers, and real estate funds. The company is one of the country's largest and fastest growing national direct lenders and uses its own capital as well as its extensive real estate experience to provide quick and reliable funding for clients. LendingOne's commitment to transparency and long-term, strategic partnerships has led to thousands of repeat customers yearly.

LendingOne offers an extensive range of loans — including rental, fix-and-flip, portfolio rental, new construction and fix-to-rent — in 46 states. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, and has regional offices in Charlotte, NC, and New York.

About Blanket

Blanket is transforming the property management industry with its innovative platform that helps property managers grow their portfolios and retain owners. By combining AI-powered insights, automated lead generation, and seamless integration with existing property management software, Blanket provides property managers with the tools they need to succeed. Blanket is backed by leading Venture Capital Funds like Foundation Capital, Symbol, Operator Partners, RE Angels, and industry-leading Angel investors. Together, we're shaping the future of property management.

