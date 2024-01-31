LendingOne Announces Hiring of New Executive Vice President, Joe Hullinger

"We are excited to have Mr. Hullinger join our executive team to help continue to scale our platform," commented Matthew Neisser, CEO of LendingOne. "His expertise in developing teams of talented professionals will assist LendingOne, as we become the preeminent national SFR lender" Post this

Mr. Hullinger joins LendingOne with a track record of developing and building lending businesses to achieve profitable and sustainable operations. Most recently, he was the President of Finance of America Commercial.

LendingOne is committed to providing real estate investors and mortgage brokers with opportunities to increase their revenue and grow their portfolio of investments by continuing to provide fast and reliable funding, flexible loan solutions, and competitive compensation. Our suite of loan products includes Rental, Fix and Flip, SFR Portfolio, and Fix to Rent.

"We are excited to have Mr. Hullinger join our executive team to help continue to scale our platform," commented Matthew Neisser, CEO of LendingOne. "His expertise in developing teams of diversely talented professionals will assist LendingOne, as we become the preeminent national SFR lender across both DSCR and portfolio SFR assets. We look forward to Joe contributing to our company culture and foundation for further growth amongst our employees and our clients."

Contact:

Learn more: https://lendingone.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 866-850-9991

About Us:

LendingOne was founded in 2014 to help serve the unique needs of real estate investors, landlords, developers, and real estate funds. The company is one of the country's largest and fastest growing national direct private lenders and uses its own capital as well as its extensive real estate experience to provide quick and reliable funding for clients. LendingOne's commitment to transparency and long-term, strategic partnerships has led to thousands of repeat customers per year.

LendingOne offers an extensive range of loans — including rental, fix and flip, portfolio rental, and fix-to-rent — in 46 states. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, and has regional offices in Charlotte, NC, New York City, and Denver, CO.

Media Contact

Michael Dellarciprete, LendingOne, 1 866-850-9991, [email protected], www.LendingOne.com

SOURCE LendingOne