LendingOne Named Lender of the Year for Portfolio Financing

"Winning this award and being recognized as a leader in the industry is a great achievement for the LendingOne Private Client Group division," Matthew Neisser, CEO of LendingOne, commented.

Mr. Neisser accepted the award in Scottsdale, Arizona, alongside Private Client Group Managing Director, Jaime Arouh during the 12th Annual IMN Single Family Rental Forum (West). Founded in 1994, IMN, an Informa Connect Company, is the premier real estate conference business in the United States, providing a high-quality intelligence and networking platform that drives industry connections, deal flow, and knowledge transfer across multiple corporate functions and property types.

"IMN is gratified by the growing support behind the SFR Industry Awards. LendingOne and the other category winners did an incredible job impressing the judges with their worthy submissions. Their innovation and excellence continue to drive this industry forward. Congratulations!" says Andy Melvin, Managing Director, IMN.

For over a decade, LendingOne has consistently been at the forefront of real estate investment financing, setting itself apart as a one-stop-shop for all investors, from small one-property landlords to larger institutional clients with several thousand properties.

Rising demand in the institutional lending space prompted LendingOne to create the Private Client Group division, a team specializing in SFR and BTR Portfolio Loans for institutional investors. Since its inception, Private Client Group has helped provide clients with access to billions of dollars in capital – thanks to backing from a leading global asset manager – so they can scale confidently.

"In any new market, such as BTR, the expectations are constantly changing," Managing Director Jaime Arouh explained. "We pride ourselves on being innovative and thought leaders in the housing finance sector. As markets change over time, so do our products and services. Always being a step ahead and providing best-in-class customer service is key to our continued success."

About Us:

LendingOne was founded in 2014 to serve the unique needs of real estate investors, landlords, developers, and real estate funds. The company is one of the country's largest and fastest growing national direct lenders and uses its own capital as well as its extensive real estate experience to provide quick and reliable funding for clients. LendingOne's commitment to transparency and long-term, strategic partnerships has led to thousands of repeat customers yearly.

LendingOne offers an extensive range of loans — including rental, fix-and-flip, portfolio rental, new construction and fix-to-rent — in 46 states. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, and has regional offices in Charlotte, NC, and New York.

Media Contact

Erica Hackmyer, LendingOne, 1 5614498910, [email protected], LendingOne.com

