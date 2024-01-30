Lendio Brings Small Business Financing to Trucker Path App Users

Lendio brings much needed capital to trucking businesses, who have traditionally been underserved by banks Post this

Trucking and transportation offerings from Lendio include asset or revenue-based financing, debt financing, lines of credit, and equipment financing. Lendio's online application, which is available right in Trucker Path's mobile app and does not impact the applicant's credit, can be completed in as little as 15 minutes and funding can be available as quickly as within 24 hours. Throughout the process, applicants receive personalized support from a dedicated expert who will ask about their needs, walk them through different financing options, and help them choose the best financing solution.

"With Lendio's Embedded Lending, Trucker Path users will now have faster access to financing from a variety of lenders that best meet their business' needs," said Brock Blake, CEO and Co-Founder at Lendio. "We know access to capital can be a big roadblock for many small businesses, and our marketplace has helped hundreds of thousands of businesses with this – including many in trucking and transportation – over the past decade. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to create a world where small businesses survive and thrive, and we're so excited to work with Trucker Path."

Truck drivers interested in learning more can visit [http://www.partners.lendio.com/trucker-path.

About Lendio

Lendio is the nation's leading small business financial solutions provider, with a mission to help small businesses survive and thrive. With its diverse network of lenders, Lendio enables small business owners to apply for multiple business financing options with a single application. In addition to creating access to small business capital, Lendio offers time-saving financial SaaS products that are designed to streamline business operations.

Lendio is a mission-driven organization striving to provide equal access to capital to underserved communities and America's smallest businesses. For every new marketplace loan Lendio facilitates, Lendio Gives—an employee-contribution and employer-matching fund, in partnership with KIVA–provides a microloan to low-income entrepreneurs around the world, continuously re-investing the fund. For more information visit http://www.lendio.com

About Trucker Path

Phoenix-based Trucker Path, the provider of a wide range of truck driver-centric mobility products, is a subsidiary of leading global SaaS provider, Moatable, Inc. (NYSE:MTBL). The Trucker Path app is currently in use by nearly 1 million professional truck drivers. Offering best-in-class navigation with truck-optimized routing, the Trucker Path app provides access to vital up-to-date information about truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices, weigh station statuses, and truck scales and wash locations. The company also offers TruckLoads, a digital freight exchange that connects drivers, carriers and brokers; and COMMAND™, the industry's first and only Operations & Driver Relationship (ODR) platform that provides small to mid-size fleets with the necessary driver and TMS technologies to successfully run a fleet. For more information, visit http://www.truckerpath.com.

