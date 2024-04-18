Lennar Announces New Model in The Arcadia Collection at Arden, South Florida's Award-Winning Agrihood Community

We take great pride in our exquisite home collections at Arden, and we're excited to add the Periwinkle to The Arcadia Collection Post this

"We take great pride in our exquisite home collections at Arden, and we're excited to add the Periwinkle to The Arcadia Collection," said Luis Garcia, Area Sales Manager at Lennar. "This home boasts an elegant design and top-notch amenities that provide residents with a unique blend of comfort and style, all while enjoying the luxurious farm-to-table lifestyle that Arden has to offer."

The Arcadia is one of Lennar's collections with homes for sale at Arden, which also includes the Providence, Stanton, and Waterford Collections. Starting at $715,990, the Periwinkle home boasts a full suite of all-new stainless-steel appliances, luxurious quartz countertops, extensive cabinetry, LED recessed lighting, and a smart front door.

Arden residents can enjoy various amenities, including a resort-like community clubhouse with multi-level swimming pools, a fully equipped fitness center, over 20 miles of expertly mapped walking or biking trails, and more. They also have access to the community's five-acre farm and the yearly farm-share program.

To view renderings of Lennar's newest Periwinkle model in The Arcadia Collection, click here.

To schedule a house tour, call 855-865-0107 or fill in the contact form. For more information on the available homes, please visit the Arden website.

ABOUT LENNAR

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation, and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit http://www.lennar.com.

ABOUT ARDEN

Arden's scenic landscape includes 175 acres of magnificent lakes, including a mile-long central lake, 20 miles of trails, and 500 acres of parks, playgrounds, and green space. Arden is also home to one of the first Agrihoods in Florida. Arden's 5-acre farm and event barn are central components of community life here, offering fruits, vegetables, and herbs shared among the residents. Wellington's world-famous equestrian centers are just 12 minutes from Arden. Arden is also close to major employment centers. A-rated Wellington schools, top-rated medical centers, white sand beaches, shopping, dining destinations, and world-class golf, and direct access to sophisticated Palm Beach, Palm Beach International Airport, and South Florida's major cities makes Arden's location second to none.

