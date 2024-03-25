Lennar Unveils Three New Home Models at Arden, South Florida's Award-Winning Agrihood Community

With our commitment to healthy living and Lennar's exceptional expertise in building quality homes, we believe these additions will further enhance the unique lifestyle experience that Arden offers to the residents. Post this

"We are thrilled to introduce these stunning new model homes to the Arden community," said Luis Garcia, Lennar's Area Sales Manager at Arden. "With our commitment to healthy living and Lennar's exceptional expertise in building quality homes, we believe these additions will further enhance the unique lifestyle experience that Arden offers to the residents. We are looking forward to welcoming homebuyers to discover the wonders of living in the Agrihood."

The Daisy model, the newest addition to Lennar's Arcadia Collection, is a single-story home of about 2,256 square feet. This stunning floorplan has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two-car garage, and a covered lanai. The spacious open-concept layout situated between the kitchen, dining room, and family room makes it ideal for hosting gatherings and family time. Pricing starts from mid $600s. View the renderings of the Daisy model here.

The Coriander model, a luxurious addition to Lennar's Providence Collection, is a spacious 2,200 square-foot single-story home with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car garage. It features a versatile den, ideal for residents working from home, and an open design connecting the Great Room to the dining room and kitchen. It also has an attached covered patio that provides indoor and outdoor opportunities for the whole family. The price starts in the high-$600s. To view renderings of the Coriander model, click here.

The Tarragon is the largest model in the whole Providence collection. At 2,868 square feet, this two-story home features five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and a three-car garage. It includes a spacious owner's suite on the first floor, and a flexible space that makes an excellent playroom or home office with an easy transition to the main living spaces. The second floor features the remaining bedrooms and a central loft, offering extra space perfect for an office or media room. The starting price is in the mid-$700s. Click here to view renderings of the Tarragon home.

Arden is centrally located in the heart of Palm Beach County and provides residents with first-class amenities and social spaces while fostering a healthy farm-to-table lifestyle. All residents enjoy full access to the community's central 5-acre farm, maintained by a full-time farm director, as well as other community facilities, including a fully equipped fitness center, four tennis courts, basketball and pickleball courts, and resort-style community lakehouse.

The Lennar sales office and model homes are open for visits and private in-person tours by appointment.

For more information or to schedule appointments, call Lennar at (844) 676-6511 or fill in the contact form. To see more available homes at Arden, please visit the website at http://www.ardenfl.com.

ABOUT ARDEN

Arden's scenic landscape includes 175 acres of magnificent lakes, including a mile-long central lake, 20 miles of trails, and 500 acres of parks, playgrounds, and green space. Arden is also home to one of the first Agrihoods in Florida. Arden's 5-acre farm and event barn are central components of community life here, offering fruits, vegetables, and herbs shared among the residents. Wellington's world-famous equestrian centers are just 12 minutes from Arden. Arden is also close to major employment centers. A-rated Wellington schools, top-rated medical centers, white sand beaches, shopping, dining destinations, and world-class golf, and direct access to sophisticated Palm Beach, Palm Beach International Airport, and South Florida's major cities make Arden's location second to none.

ABOUT LENNAR

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up, and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title, and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation, and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit http://www.lennar.com.

