A fresh dining experience is coming to the heart of Naperville. Lennon's, a globally inspired eatery and lounge, is set to open its doors August 2nd, blending bold flavors, vibrant energy, and heartfelt hospitality in a space designed for connection, celebration, and community. Post this

"Lennon's is where exceptional service meets creativity, uniqueness, and unforgettable experiences," said Jeremy Stolberg, Owner of Lennon's. "We've built a place where people can come together to eat, drink, celebrate, and feel truly welcome." "Food is a universal language—it brings people together, sparks conversation, and often creates lifelong memories. As a natural connector, the restaurant world is my perfect space: a place where I can bring people, food, and meaningful experiences together under

one roof."

More than just a restaurant, Lennon's is a place to gather. From the first warm greeting to the last note of music echoing from the lounge, every detail is crafted to make guests feel welcome, relaxed, and at home. The stylish yet cozy space encourages connection, conversation, and a shared love of good food and good vibes. The beautiful bar matches the kitchen's creativity with expertly crafted cocktails, zero-proof options, local brews, and a curated wine list — all served to a backdrop of energizing beats and an upbeat crowd.

Partner, Kyle Donoghue states: "Our goal is to drive connections that go far beyond just a meal. We wanted each dish to be a story and experience brought to you by our family."

Rooted deeply in Naperville, Lennon's is committed to giving back to the community that inspires it. The restaurant will launch multiple fundraising campaigns and host ongoing events in support of local nonprofits, schools, and neighborhood initiatives. From charity dinners to cause-based happy hours, Lennon's aims to be a gathering space not only for guests—but for good.

With a philosophy that food should be fun, soulful, and shared, Lennon's brings approachable excellence to every plate. Guests can expect top-tier quality without the pretense — just great flavors, great company, and an experience that lingers long after the last bite.

Director of Operations, Eddie Chiu states: "We're thrilled to introduce Lennon's to the heart of downtown Naperville—a globally inspired small plate experience designed to bring people together through bold flavors, craft cocktails, and live entertainment on our second floor. It's more than a restaurant—it's a destination."

Lennon's will open at 16 W. Jefferson Ave in downtown Naperville August 2, 2025. For updates, sneak peeks, and the official grand opening announcement, follow @LennonsNaperville on social media or visit www.lennonsnaperville.com.

Media Contact

Jeremy Stolberg, L3 Hospitality, 1 (312) 479 - 4900, [email protected], lennonsnaperville.com

SOURCE L3 Hospitality