LensLock Donates Body Camera Technology to New Hampshire Police Academy

Boston Globe Reports The New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council Approved Equipment and Software Donations

CONCORD, N.H., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Students attending New Hampshire Police Academies will soon get hands-on training with body-cameras, docking stations, and related software allowing replays of training exercises. Police Academy students will also receive training on body-worn camera statues for New Hampshire so that they may develop best practices for scenarios they may encounter out in the field.

LensLock will be supplying 16 body cameras and the supporting docking stations, as well as LensLocker, LensLock's cloud-based digital evidence management software, free of charge.

"We're not asking for anything in return, at all," LensLock's regional director of law enforcement relations, Arthur Ryan, told the council Tuesday. "I know that sounds crazy, but literally, we're not."

While the state of New Hampshire does not currently mandate the use of body cameras, the state established a grant fund in 2021 and strongly encourages the technology for state law enforcement agencies. Adoption in the state is strong and one of the largest agencies, the New Hampshire State Police, requires cameras as part of each trooper's uniform.

Boston Globe reports:

John V. Scippa, director of the Police Standards and Training Council, said the donation will give New Hampshire's academies equipment they have wanted but otherwise could not afford. "There is tremendous value in this," he said. "It's something we've been kicking around for a long time."

About LensLock

LensLock, Inc. is a privately held, law enforcement technology company specializing in body-worn and in-car dash cameras. As a Microsoft Azure Government Cloud partner, LensLock's secure video cloud management solution is FBI CJIS-compliant, reliable, user-friendly, and affordable.

LensLock's mission is to make the lives of law enforcement officers easier and safer. LensLock builds innovative, cost-effective technology solutions specifically designed for law enforcement agencies, and delivers best-in-class service each and every day.

