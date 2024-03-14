Lento Law Group Announces Funeral Arrangements for the late Flint City Councilman Eric B. Mays

FLINT, Mich., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On behalf of our client Eric HaKeem Deontaye Mays, with heavy hearts the Lento Law Group announces the following details of the Celebration of Life for the late Flint City Councilman Eric B. Mays:

Friday, March 22

Viewing - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

House of Prayer Missionary Church

1851 W. Carpenter Road

Flint, Michigan 48505

Saturday, March 23

Funeral service - 11 a.m.

House of Prayer Missionary Church

1851 W. Carpenter Road

Flint, Michigan 48505

Burial immediately following funeral service

Sunset Hills Cemetery

4413 Flushing Road

Flint, Michigan 48504

Mr. Mays and the Lento Law Group would like to thank the owners and employees of Paradise Funeral Chapel for their assistance and professionalism over the past few weeks.

Media Contact

Wayne Pollock, Lento Law Group, 1 215.853.6699, [email protected], www.lentolawgroup.com

SOURCE Lento Law Group