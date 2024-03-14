Lento Law Group Announces Funeral Arrangements for the late Flint City Councilman Eric B. Mays

FLINT, Mich., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On behalf of our client Eric HaKeem Deontaye Mays, with heavy hearts the Lento Law Group announces the following details of the Celebration of Life for the late Flint City Councilman Eric B. Mays:
Friday, March 22
Viewing - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
House of Prayer Missionary Church
1851 W. Carpenter Road
Flint, Michigan 48505
Saturday, March 23
Funeral service - 11 a.m.
House of Prayer Missionary Church
1851 W. Carpenter Road
Flint, Michigan 48505
Burial immediately following funeral service
Sunset Hills Cemetery
4413 Flushing Road
Flint, Michigan 48504
Mr. Mays and the Lento Law Group would like to thank the owners and employees of Paradise Funeral Chapel for their assistance and professionalism over the past few weeks.
Media Contact
Wayne Pollock, Lento Law Group, 1 215.853.6699, [email protected], www.lentolawgroup.com
SOURCE Lento Law Group
Share this article