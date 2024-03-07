Lento Law Group Issues Statements Regarding Today's Court Hearing Concerning the Remains of Flint City Councilman Eric B. Mays

We are encouraged by the Honorable Brian S. Pickell's decision today that the late Councilman's siblings cannot move forward with their funeral arrangements they previously announced, and that the Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home must grant our client and his legal representatives access to the late Councilman's body.
FLINT, Mich., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joseph Cannizzo, Jr., attorney for Eric HaKeem Deontaye Mays:
"We are encouraged by the Honorable Brian S. Pickell's decision today that the late Councilman's siblings cannot move forward with their funeral arrangements they previously announced, and that the Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home must grant our client and his legal representatives access to the late Councilman's body. We are hopeful that when we are before Judge Pickell again this coming Monday, March 11, we will be able to resolve this dispute in favor of our client and begin preparations to lay the late Councilman to rest."
Eric HaKeem Deontaye Mays:
"Though I am disappointed that this dispute will continue, I believe we are one step closer to giving my father the proper funeral service and burial I know he wanted. I am anxious to see my father's remains to ensure he was properly cared for by the Moon Funeral Home since the day he passed away. I would like to thank everyone in the Flint community and across the country who has supported me while I've been forced to fight the kind of fight no son wants to have to fight after losing his father."
