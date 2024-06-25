LEÓN Y SOL Introduces Luxury Tequilas inspired by LOS ALTOS DE JALISCO

León Y Sol Launches Exquisite Luxury Tequilas from Los Altos de Jalisco, Redefining Flavor and Style in California

SAN FRANCISCO , June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prepare to embark on a sensory journey unlike any other as León Y Sol proudly announces the launch of its exquisite line of luxury tequilas in California today. Influenced by the unparalleled terroirs of the Highlands of Los Altos de Jalisco, renowned for cultivating some of the world's most premium tequilas, León Y Sol is set to redefine the tequila experience with bold flavors and iconic style.

Crafted under the expert guidance of Maestro Tequilero Jose Aceves, León Y Sol tequilas celebrate the rugged terrain and cool nights of Los Altos de Jalisco, enhancing the natural sweetness of their agave without any additives. Each bottle is a testament to artistry, featuring hand-painted designs inspired by the fierce imagery of the Lion and the Sun—a nod to the brand's rich Persian heritage.

"Our tequilas aren't just spirits—they're masterpieces designed to stand out on any occasion," say founders the Marhamats. "We are thrilled to bring luxury tequila to a new generation at an accessible price point."

León Y Sol's initial offerings include:

Tequila Blanco ($69): Capturing the essence of Jalisco's summer sun, this blanco tequila blends vibrant floral and citrus notes, perfect for sipping neat, on the rocks, or in signature cocktails.

Tequila Reposado ($89): Aged for 4 months in oak barrels, the Reposado boasts a rich, honeyed hue with hints of coffee and caramel, delivering a complex, fruit-forward experience that embodies the spirit of Los Altos de Jalisco.

Our primary audience comprises ambitious, taste-conscious young professionals who value high-quality products as symbols of personal success. They are trendsetters and early adopters, enthusiastic about discovering brands that match their sophisticated tastes. León Y Sol offers this discerning audience an exceptional tequila that not only meets but exceeds their expectations, providing a unique and memorable drinking experience that mirrors their journey to success.

Complementing these exceptional spirits are signature cocktails like the Guavarita, a fresh twist on the classic margarita, and the Paloma Picante, a spicy take on the beloved Paloma, each showcasing León Y Sol's commitment to innovation and quality.

"León Y Sol is not just a brand—it's a movement," says the team. "Rooted in tradition yet embracing the future, we invite everyone to join us in redefining the luxury tequila experience." said The Marhamat's.

Experience the revolution firsthand as León Y Sol debuts in California, bringing the essence of Los Altos de Jalisco to discerning palates across the state. For more information and where to re-order, visit http://www.leonysol.com.

Media Contact

Kendall Perry, Leon Y Sol, 480-206-5993, [email protected], https://leonysol.com/

SOURCE León Y Sol