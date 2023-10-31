Leonard Perlmutter's New Yoga Science Course Beginning November 21st is the Answer to the One Question MSNBC Host Nicolle Wallace and Her Guests Can't Answer

"We fail to resolve our internal challenges when we address them as we would move chess pieces on an external chessboard, because their solutions are to be found only on a higher level of intuitive wisdom." – Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev) Post this

But world famous theoretical physicist Albert Einstein provided us an important clue to confidently know the answers to our own personal challenges through his proclamation, "A problem cannot be solved on the level at which it appears; it must be solved on a higher level." According to Yoga Scientist Leonard Perlmutter, "The AMI Meditation Foundation Course enables students to become proficient in accessing and employing that 'higher level' of intuitive wisdom" spoken of by Einstein––so their choices in life can enable them to resolve their own seemingly unresolvable issues with a brilliance of confidence and an imperishable comfort."

In December of 2022, "Lifestyle Medicine," the premier international publication of applied lifestyle medicine, published the results of a five-year, peer-reviewed clinical study to determine if individuals can learn to live a happy, healthy and rewardingly creative life by employing Perlmutter's Foundation Course curriculum. The findings included the following positive, life-enhancing, health-promoting changes: Burnout was reduced 23.3%, Secondary Traumatic Stress was reduced 19.9%, and Compassion Satisfaction was increased by 11.2% among physicians and other healthcare providers.

According to Leonard Perlmutter, "Our modern American culture now faces a golden opportunity to go beyond its impoverished rigidity, superstition, blind customs and dogma to attain the spiritual and philosophical wealth necessary to solve all of life's challenges. Today, a new reliance on Perlmutter's proprietary Foundation Course curriculum as our guide can make it possible for each of us to establish greater personal security, creativity and peace of mind. As increasing numbers of people begin experimenting with the profound gifts of Yoga Science to determine their thoughts, words and deeds, they are destined to become both prophets and beneficiaries of the "higher knowledge" once articulated by Albert Einstein."

Mr. Perlmutter's books, [YOUR CONSCIENCE], as well as his seminal work The Heart and Science of Yoga® have been endorsed by medical pioneers Dean Ornish MD, Bernie Siegel MD and Larry Dossey MD. Leonard has taught workshops on the benefits of Yoga Science and Philosophy at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Kaiser Permanente of California, numerous medical schools, "The New York Times" forum on Yoga, and the United States Military Academy at West Point.

According to recent course graduate, Donald Starzinski MD,"As a Neurologist with a keen interest in Integrative Health and Wellness, I would strongly recommend the "Foundation Course" to both physicians and non-physicians. It was life-changing for me in all my relationships––both personal and professional."

About the American Meditation Institute

The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, meditation and its allied disciplines as Mind/Body medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western medical science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of courses, conferences and webinars. AMI also publishes "Transformation" a bi-monthly journal of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine.

