Leonardini, Despotes, Giannecchini & Nims LLP Launches in Central Valley, Delivering Industry-Leading Business and Estate Planning Law Expertise

"We pride ourselves on being trusted advisors to our clients and have nurtured long-term relationships while handling transactions of a size and scope few firms of our size in the valley can match," said Saroya Leonardini, Founding Partner at Leonardini, Despotes, Giannecchini & Nims LLP. "We're building a firm based on what clients want from their counselors. Our priority will always be to listen and then bring our expertise to bear to solve problems and provide advice."

The firm's Founding Partners are:

Saroya Leonardini holds a Juris Doctor from Hastings College of the Law, University of California and has been practicing law in California since 1999. With a practice focusing on agricultural and business law, including mergers and acquisition, church law, estate planning, probate and trust law, she is a Certified Specialist in Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law with the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization.

holds a Juris Doctor from and has been practicing law in since 1999. With a practice focusing on agricultural and business law, including mergers and acquisition, church law, estate planning, probate and trust law, she is a Certified Specialist in Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law with the State Bar of Board of Legal Specialization. Anthony Despotes holds a Juris Doctor from the University of the Pacific , McGeorge School of Law and has been practicing law in California since 2004. He is a Certified Specialist in Estate Planning, Trust & Probate Law and has extensive business transactional experience, including formation/dissolution of businesses, buy-sell agreements, compliance, and mergers and acquisitions.

holds a Juris Doctor from the , of Law and has been practicing law in since 2004. He is a Certified Specialist in Estate Planning, Trust & Probate Law and has extensive business transactional experience, including formation/dissolution of businesses, buy-sell agreements, compliance, and mergers and acquisitions. Melissa Giannecchini holds a Juris Doctor with Distinction from the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law and was admitted to practice law in California in 2008. Her practice includes wills, trusts, probate, trust administration, estate planning, trust litigation, agriculture, and business. She is certified as a Specialist in Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization.

holds a Juris Doctor with Distinction from the McGeorge School of Law and was admitted to practice law in in 2008. Her practice includes wills, trusts, probate, trust administration, estate planning, trust litigation, agriculture, and business. She is certified as a Specialist in Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law by the State Bar of Board of Legal Specialization. Eric Nims holds a Juris Doctor from the University of California, Davis , School of Law and was admitted to practice law in California in 1997. He has more than 25 years of experience in commercial legal matters and focuses on representing both emerging and established companies in business, corporate and real estate transactions.

The firm is structured to offer transactional legal services to individuals, families, and businesses of all sizes while providing the same high-quality, knowledgeable, and efficient counsel to each. Its team of experienced lawyers can assist with business, estate planning, wills, trusts, trust administration, probate, real estate, agriculture, nonprofits, and church organizational law matters.

About Leonardini, Despotes, Giannecchini & Nims LLP

Founded in 2023, LGDN Law pairs best-in-class legal expertise with an unwavering focus on client experience.

