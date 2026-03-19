Leonardo Electronics US Inc. Selected for MDA SHIELD IDIQ Contract

Leonardo, through Leonardo Electronics US Inc., is pleased to announce it was awarded contracts for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allow for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

MCLEAN, Va., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leonardo, through Leonardo Electronics US Inc., is pleased to announce it was awarded contracts for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allow for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

Leonardo Electronics US Inc. delivers high-power/high-energy lasers and precision payloads, including sensors and electronic warfare, for defense applications. Leonardo Electronics US Inc. products are integrated into a multitude of defense systems deployed worldwide and have demonstrated reliability across demanding operational environments, supporting mission-critical defense initiatives.

This award positions Leonardo Electronics US Inc. to compete for various task orders that require advanced laser solutions and payloads for layered defense systems in support of national security. Thomas Glynn, Chief Executive Officer of Leonardo Electronics US Inc., stated, "We look forward to continuing to support the Missile Defense Agency in its critical mission to keep our nation safe."

About Leonardo Electronics US Inc.

Leonardo Electronics US Inc. is a trusted provider of advanced laser, sensor, and integrated support solutions across a broad range of defense applications. Leonardo Electronics US Inc. solutions are field-tested across many platforms and proven to be reliable, high-performance, and capable of withstanding even the toughest, most hostile environments on land, in air, in space, and at sea. Combining engineering expertise with ongoing investment in advanced technologies, Leonardo Electronics US Inc. is committed to advancing modern defense systems and security worldwide. Visit www.Leonardo.us.

Media Contact

Sandra Garcia, Leonardo Electronics US, 1 520 744 5759, [email protected], https://www.leonardo.us/

SOURCE Leonardo Electronics US