Leopard Solutions' Diversity in Law White Paper Unveils Dramatic Findings Industry Leaders Must Move to Address

"The hiring of underrepresented groups has been increasing at a glacial pace," said Laura Leopard, the founder and CEO of Leopard Solutions. "The numbers were already minimal by any standard, and it barely budged for the Top 200 firms." Post this

Diversity and inclusion have emerged as paramount concerns in an ever-evolving legal arena, especially off the heels of the latest Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action and many firms that lawmakers have sued to change their hiring process. Leopard Solutions recognizes the urgency of fostering an inclusive legal community that mirrors the diversity of society and is unwavering in its commitment to catalyzing transformation within the field. The white paper stands to spotlight challenges firms are facing and opportunities they can take to promote change.

The report addresses the challenges, opportunities, and best practices related to diversity in the legal profession. It looks at the current state of diversity, whereby disparities persist within the industry. With the direct feedback from the survey supporting the trends that Leopard Solutions data is showing while providing an overview of key diversity initiatives, firms should consider making a difference in promoting diversity and inclusion within the legal profession.

Key insights from the report:

According to a five-year snapshot of the Leopard Solutions database, ethnically diverse hires have grown by under a quarter (22.6%) since 2019.

64% of diversity in law survey respondents conceded that the recent Supreme Court decision will make their job more difficult.

2021 was a high watermark for gender-diverse lateral hiring, double what it was in 2020, but it fell in 2022 and remained low for the same period in 2023.

The Top 200 firms hired more ethnically diverse graduates in 2022 and 2023 than in the prior two years but sourced fewer from the top 14 law schools.

The data and real-life stories mined from the survey conducted by Leopard Solutions combined with analysis extrapolated from the Leopard Solutions database provided insights to help top law firms foster a more inclusive and supportive environment for all. The report presented findings on how firms can create more equitable workplace cultures for underrepresented groups. Actionable changes diversity leaders want to see from the firms include:

DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) training for employees at all levels

Conduct DEI educational events

Women and other gender-related initiatives

Include DEI considerations in a firmwide business strategy

Insert in Employee Resource Group (ERG)

Craft a plan for communicating about DEI topics

Benchmark the company's current DEI progress

Mentorship for currently underrepresented employees

Include diversity criteria in your hiring process

"The hiring of underrepresented groups has been increasing at a glacial pace," said Laura Leopard, the founder and CEO of Leopard Solutions. "The numbers were already minimal by any standard; it looks like a solution in search of a problem. The numbers barely budged every year for the Top 200 firms. Growth in the top echelon of law firms was stubbornly slow to move year over year."

Leopard Solutions is deeply committed to fostering a legal environment where everyone has equal opportunities to succeed regardless of their background. The diversity white paper underscores our dedication to being at the forefront of change in the legal industry and inspiring others to join us in this crucial endeavor.

The Leopard Solutions White Paper: Navigating and Charting Progress of Diversity within the Legal Industry Today is now available for download on the website: https://www.leopardsolutions.com/thought-leadership/diversity-in-law-white-paper/

To learn more about diversity, equity, and inclusivity issues within the legal industry, the ongoing systemic barriers within the legal profession, and how firms can foster a stronger equity workplace, go to https://www.leopardsolutions.com/benchmark-diversity-in-law-2023/

About Leopard Solutions:

Leopard Solutions is a leading legal market intelligence provider for professionals seeking to build an analytical understanding for better business and recruiting strategies within the legal industry.

Our diverse data solutions are designed to fulfill a wide variety of intelligence needs, from job searches to recruitment to competitive intelligence in the legal industry serving law firms, legal service providers, recruiters, law schools, and corporations. Leopard's data and technology are continuously updated to ensure market relevance and a competitive edge.

Established in 2002, Leopard Solutions has grown into one of the most recognized and trusted legal market data providers in the United States. We are proud to be a diverse employer and a certified Women's Business Enterprise.

For more information, visit‥us‥website:http://www.leopardsolutions.com and follow us on‥LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/204266/admin/.

Media Contact

Katherine Fleming, Leopard Solutions, 3322339441, [email protected], www.leopardsolutions.com

SOURCE Leopard Solutions