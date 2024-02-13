Leopard Solutions Provides Law Firm Data for U.S. News & World Report Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms Ratings

This highlights Leopard Solutions' unparalleled legal industry data, complementing U.S. News' extensive reach and reputation for delivering reliable industry insights, to navigate the ever-evolving legal landscape more effectively." said Laura Leopard, CEO and Founder, Leopard Solutions. Post this

Leopard Solutions has been at the forefront for over two decades, providing expedited access to comprehensive, reliable resources. Leopard Solutions' law firm ranking system – Leopard Law Firm Index (LLFI) - is focused on the health of the law firm using multiple data points. LLFI is a real-time ranking system that evaluates firms' profitability, viability, growth, and opportunities using quantitative data and size-adjusted numeric weighting. Some of these points will be used by U.S. News to help determine their Best Companies to Work for: Law Firm list. Supporting U.S. News' list is another testament to Leopard Solutions' position as an authority in intelligence for the legal industry.

Laura Leopard, CEO of Leopard Solutions, expressed her excitement about this collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to make our Law Firm data available to U.S. News for their Law Firms List offering. This highlights Leopard Solutions' unparalleled legal industry data, complementing their extensive reach and reputation for delivering reliable industry insights. Together, we aim to provide a game-changing resource for legal professionals, empowering them to navigate the ever-evolving legal landscape more effectively."

"Our commitment to providing accurate and relevant information to our audience remains paramount, and this exemplifies how we continue to facilitate informed decision-making in the legal profession," Leopard continued.

Access to the complete suite of Leopard Solutions resources remains exclusive to the Leopard Solutions platform.

About Leopard Solutions

Leopard Solutions delivers the highest quality, most accurate and in-depth information on the legal market, leading law firms and attorneys with easily searchable products.

From business development solutions to competitive intelligence to lateral recruitment to our curated and customizable market research reports, Leopard Solutions offers a wide range of data solutions for law firms and legal departments. Leopard's data and technology is continuously updated to ensure market relevance and competitive edge.

Leopard Law Firm Index (LLFI) is a real-time ranking system that evaluates firm health based on the firms' profitability, viability, growth, and opportunities using quantitative data and size-adjusted numeric weighting.

We are a proud WBE organization that has grown into one of the most recognized and trusted legal market data providers in the United States. Leopard Solutions' high level of quality and depth is unmatched in the industry. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Katherine Fleming, Leopard Solutions, 3322339441, [email protected], Leopard Solutions

SOURCE Leopard Solutions