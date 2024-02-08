Leopard Solutions Reveals Pinnacle Performing Law Firms in the 2023 Leopard Law Firm Index (LLFI)

"Accessing such information is possible on our platform, and it's crucial when utilizing continuously updated metrics, adapting to the dynamic changes within the firm," said Laura Leopard, CEO and Founder, Leopard Solutions Post this

Ogletree Deakins, which made the LLFI top 20 despite being 77 in the Am Law top firm ranking by gross revenue, did so by continuing to dominate the labor and employment space where over a thousand of their attorneys are concentrated in this practice area. Additionally, among the eight key indicators the LLFI bases its score on, Ogletree excelled in employee retention and gender diversity at the partnership level.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP joined the leaderboard despite a lackluster 2022, during which it declined by 10%, the worst decline among the Am Law 50, even though Am Law 50 firms grew by 6% in general during the same time. However, Paul, Weiss was able to climb back up and now ranks within the LLFI top 20 by focusing on its growth and retention strategies.

Unlike traditional legal industry rankings that primarily focus on financial performance, the LLFI provides a dynamic and real-time approach to evaluating law firms that more accurately reflect the firms' health, stability, and success. Conventional rankings often need to be updated upon release, relying on self-reported financial data, typically only on past year data.

Laura Leopard, Founder and CEO of Leopard Solutions, emphasizes the critical role of real-time data analytics in today's volatile economic climate. "Accessing such information is possible on our platform, and it's crucial when utilizing continuously updated metrics, adapting to the dynamic changes within the firm," said Leopard.

The Leopard Law Firm Index, established in 2020, has become an indispensable tool for legal leaders to gauge law firm growth and stability. It enables firms to better understand their performance, identify potential issues, and proactively plan recruitment and growth strategies. In-house counsel can also make informed decisions about engaging law firms for specific legal service needs.

Every law firm tracked by Leopard Solutions is featured on the Leopard Law Firm Index. Customers can access and run detailed firm index reports through the Leopard Business Intelligence platform for in-depth firm rankings analysis and comparison.

The scoring system of the Leopard Law Firm Index ranges from 0 to 500, with four distinct statuses: Poor (0-124), Fair (125-249), Good (250-374), and Very Good (375-500).

The top 10 law firms that made the 2023 leaderboard include:

Latham & Watkins LLP

Holland & Knight LLP

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

DLA Piper

Ropes & Gray LLP

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Goodwin

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates

For the complete list of the 2023 top 200 firms, visit Leopard Solutions website.

Firms demonstrating sustained excellence throughout the year will retain their positions on the Leopard Law Firm Index (LLFI), updated twice weekly. The Leopard Law Firm Index Report is available for comprehensive and timely analysis on Leopard Solution's Business Intelligence (BI) platform. Learn more about the latest rankings and the Leopard Law Firm Index here.

