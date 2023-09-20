Leopardo Announces New President as Part of Company's Long Term Succession Plan

"Leopardo means a lot to our team, our customers, and our communities. We've been a part of major growth here in Chicago and throughout the Midwest. We are expanding into Florida and Ohio, it's an exciting time to be leading the company," said Giancarlo Pacini. Tweet this

"There's no one I could imagine being a better fit for this role than Gian. He knows our company inside and out, he's experienced, and the fact that he started here as an intern 25+ years ago is what Leopardo is all about," said Mike Leopardo.

Pacini has been with the company for more than 25 years, first coming to Leopardo as an intern in 1997 and then returning full-time after graduation in 1999. In his new role as president, he will drive Leopardo's overall growth, profitability and strategic initiatives while continuing to have direct oversight of the national healthcare and senior living platforms.

"I'm thrilled to move into the position of president and work alongside Mike throughout the transition. This company has meant so much to me over the years - starting here as an intern and now to be at this point, it's hard to describe how that feels," said Pacini. "Leopardo also means a lot to our team, our customers, and our communities. We've been a part of major growth here in Chicago and throughout the Midwest. We are expanding into Florida and Ohio, it's an exciting time to be leading the company."

Leopardo was founded in 1977 and has since grown to build award-winning projects all over the country for some of the world's most recognized brands. They have completed work in over 30 states and employ hundreds of industry experts across the country. In addition to its Chicago headquarters, the company has offices in California, Florida and Ohio.

