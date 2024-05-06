Leopoly Introduces LeoShape: Transforming Orthotics & Prosthetics with Cutting-Edge 3D design tech, Revolutionizing The Industry.

LeoShape, from Leopoly, Introduces Innovative 3D Platform for Custom Orthotics & Prosthetics Design, Offering Free Trials in May

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leopoly, a leading innovator in 3D modeling and extended reality (XR) software solutions, unveils its new product line,LeoShape, marking a significant milestone in the orthotics and prosthetics (O&P) sector. Developed as a Smart CAD solution, this innovative platform enables businesses to digitize, simplify, and automate the production process of custom-fabricated wearables. LeoShape is a groundbreaking advancement in O&P, offering a state-of-the-art 3D design engine that is set to redefine the design and manufacturing processes in the O&P industry.

"LeoShape is committed to reshaping the future of orthotics and prosthetics through digital innovation," stated Roland Manyai, CEO of LeoShape. "Our 3D design engine is equipped to meet the evolving needs of practitioners and patients alike, ensuring superior customization and quality in O&P care."

At the heart of LeoShape's innovation is its proprietary 3D design engine, which provides unmatched flexibility for producing insoles, Ankle-Foot Orthotics (AFOs), and spinal braces, among other O&P devices. Boldly advancing the capabilities of the O&P industry, LeoShape's design engine is purpose-built to transform how professionals craft and customize their devices.

Its modular system enables the processing of 3D scans with unprecedented precision. Features like AI-supported geometry search, template fitting, and comprehensive measurement tools are just the start, facilitating the creation of devices that are functionally superior and intricately tailored to individual needs. This enhances accessibility, efficiency, and scalability to meet the needs of practices or labs of any size while ensuring smooth operation across all devices.

"I began using the LeoShape's Insole platform approximately 3 months ago. I searched a wide array of companies and found the staff at LeoShape to be the most accommodating and willing to form a true partnership. Since I launched the software in my practice, the success is immeasurable. The ease of the software made the learning curve simple, and the inserts have been met with overwhelming satisfaction. The staff has been very receptive to my feedback and has worked to customize the platform to my clinical needs. I am very pleased with both the company and the software and look forward to the future advancements they will offer for my practice." Joe Terpenning - Infinite Technologies Orthotics & Prosthetics

LeoShape's technology is already making significant inroads in the industry, with hundreds of clinics in the United States adopting its solutions. Partnerships with leading entities like HP, EdserLabs, and the new Wiky Solutions demonstrate the platform's value and effectiveness.

LeoShape is hard at work in the background of Arize, the semi-automated foot orthotics solution that has been growing in recent years and enables podiatrists to deliver high-quality 3D-printed foot orthotics to their patients in the US. Wiky Solutions has established a goal of delivering comprehensive orthotic and prosthetic solutions to professionals.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 0.5% of the global population, or approximately 39 million people, requires O&P services, yet only 1 in 10 have access to these essential healthcare solutions. The demand for O&P devices is projected to rise significantly due to aging populations and the increasing prevalence of diabetes and vascular diseases, which are leading causes of limb loss. LeoShape's next-gen 3D design platform addresses this critical gap by providing scalable and efficient digital solutions that can meet the growing global need. With the ability to enhance customization, drastically reduce design time, and reduce production times, LeoShape is positioned to transform the accessibility and quality of O&P care worldwide.

In a move to broaden access to its innovative solutions, LeoShape is initiating a free trial campaign, that will provide a hands-on experience of its digital workflow benefits. Participants will also receive three printed insole shells demonstrating the tangible advantages of LeoShape's digital approach.

Looking forward, LeoShape is set to showcase its advancements at upcoming major industry events, including OT World, (Halle 1 booth F39), May 14-17 in Germany, and AOPA (American Orthotic and Prosthetic Association), September 12-15, in Charlotte, North Carolina, signaling its commitment to global leadership in O&P digital solutions.

LeoShape is a pioneering division of Leopoly specializing in digital solutions for the orthotics and prosthetics industry. With its innovative 3D design engine and web-based editor, LeoShape is revolutionizing how O&P devices are designed, produced, and implemented. By leveraging advanced technology and partnerships, LeoShape is committed to improving patient care and advancing the field of orthotics and prosthetics. For more information, visit https://leopoly.com/leoshape/.

