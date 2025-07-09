L'Ermitage Beverly Hills and Bloomingdale's Debut "The Clueless Suite" - A Totally Buggin' Tribute to the Film's 30th Anniversary

"The Clueless Suite is our tribute to a story that redefined what it meant to be young, stylish, and unapologetically bold in Beverly Hills," said Frédéric Zemmour, General Manager of L'Ermitage Beverly Hills. Post this

"The Clueless Suite is our tribute to a story that redefined what it meant to be young, stylish, and unapologetically bold in Beverly Hills," said Frédéric Zemmour, General Manager of L'Ermitage Beverly Hills. "We are thrilled to partner with Paramount, Bloomingdale's and Clueless costume designer Mona May to bring that energy to life, with a nod to the past and a wink to the future."

Suite Dreams, Clueless Style

Evoking the feel of a modern-day Beverly Hills mansion, the suite oozes Clueless vibes and provides a centralized, immersive closet to house styles inspired by Mona May's designs in the film. The suite features a spacious living area with a full-size couch and access to a private balcony, with a yellow plaid accent wall inspired by Cher's first-day-of-school look, a neon sign with Cher's famous "Carpe diem! Okay?" quote, pink tones throughout, and Liechtenstein-style pop art.

The suite's visual identity was conceptualized in partnership with interior designer Jordan Hackworth, who channeled Cher's bold spirit and Beverly Hills opulence into every detail of the room, from playful furnishings and cheeky accents to a layered pink-and-plaid palette that's as photo-ready as it is cozy.

Other clutch details? Fuzzy pens, a Polaroid camera, layered and overstuffed bedding that screams indulgence from Bloomingdale's, a Clueless board game, a stylish curation of Clueless-inspired looks from Bloomingdale's, and yes, access to a white Jeep Wrangler convertible for cruising à la Cher (just don't forget to signal, okay?).

Cher's Closet IRL? You Bet.

One of the suite's crown jewels is the transformed walk-in closet, now a Clueless-worthy wardrobe complete with rotating fashion selects from Bloomingdale's curated by Mona May along with in-house stylists. Think: What Would Cher Wear in 2025? Guests fill out a pre-arrival style quiz to personalize their looks, and all outfits are available to shop via QR code. Bonus: guests get a free membership to Fitted, the official virtual Clueless closet app of the anniversary campaign.

Each stay also includes a $100 Bloomingdale's gift card, a VIP in-store styling appointment with Bloomingdales stylists and a Dior Beauty glam sesh to complete the Beverly Hills experience.

Book It (Like, Now)

"The Clueless Suite" is available for bookings July 12 through September 1, starting at $1,995/night with a two-night minimum.

L'Ermitage guests can also opt for "The Cher'mitage Experience," a signature add-on available with any suite stay that brings the best of Cher's totally sporadic shopping spree at Bloomingdale's straight to life. The package includes Clueless-themed turn-down treats, a Polaroid camera, movie streaming, and a complimentary sunset toast at the new rooftop lounge Poza. Bloomingdale's perks include a $100 gift card, a personalized in-store styling appointment, a welcome mocktail from 59th & Lex (available in-store only), and a makeup consultation or spa treatment with Dior Beauty.

The Cher'mitage Experience must be booked at least two days in advance of arrival and coordinated through the hotel concierge. Rates start at $995/night. This is not a full-on Monet, but a once-in-a-lifetime chance to check into Cher's world!

The celebration continues at Bloomingdale's Century City on Saturday, July 26, with a public event featuring throwback DJ sets, L'Ermitage-curated bites, a vintage photo booth, and more 90s fabulousness.

For more details and reservations, visit https://www.lermitagebeverlyhills.com/experiences/offers/the-clueless-suite-at-lermitage/.

Clueless is available now to buy or rent on Digital.

About L'Ermitage Beverly Hills

Nestled on a palm-lined residential boulevard in the beating heart of Los Angeles, the discreet hideaway of L'Ermitage Beverly Hills is a premier, independent five-star hotel celebrating understated luxury. Proud to be the longest-tenured all-suite hotel with a Forbes Five-star rating in the world, L'Ermitage has been recognized with renowned Two Key status from MICHELIN Guide, is a AAA Five Diamond property and is part of Preferred Hotels & Resorts' Legend portfolio. The hotel is known for providing a welcoming home-away-from-home for discerning visitors and locals alike who seek exceptional hospitality combined with personal touches in an intimate, sophisticated setting. The 116-suite hotel boasts several of the largest and most luxurious suites in Beverly Hills, including the impressive L'Ermitage Suite, spanning up to 4,450 square feet and featuring outstanding in-room amenities such as a private screening room, spa treatment room and personal office with a fireplace. A destination for wellness enthusiasts, L'Ermitage Beverly Hills is also home to Joanna Czech Studio, the skincare guru's first and only Los Angeles studio, as well as the only Los Angeles outpost for Ricari Studios, offering renowned, tech-forward wellness treatments. For more information, please visit www.lermitagebeverlyhills.com, and follow on Instagram @lermitagebh.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M), it currently operates 31 Bloomingdale's stores, 23 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores, and four Bloomie's stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai and Kuwait. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com.

About Mona May

Mona May exploded onto the scene with the release of Clueless—a film that raised the status of fashion in film and revolutionized the fashion landscape. The New York Times and Vogue magazine proclaimed Clueless "the fashion movie of the year." The film introduced a bold new costume designer to the world, and the looks she created became a style bible that continues to inspire new generations across the globe. Since then, May has created unforgettable costumes for both film and television that have become cornerstones of pop culture history. She injects confidence into her designs, creating iconic characters in beloved projects such as Enchanted, The Wedding Singer, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Never Been Kissed, Stuart Little 2, The Haunted Mansion, and more. She has collaborated with top Hollywood talent, including Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, Adam Sandler, Amy Adams, Paul Rudd, Will Ferrell, and Eddie Murphy. Most recently, she designed the upcoming action-thriller Control, starring James McAvoy and Julianne Moore. A passionate mentor, May supports young creatives through keynote speeches, lectures, and workshops, and is sought after as a consultant by global brands for her fashion and creative expertise. Learn more at www.monamay.com.

