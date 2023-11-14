Lescault & Walderman Announce Consulting Partnership with Legal Technology Leader Clio to Help Law Firms Maximize Billing and Efficiency

"We have offered Clio as part of our tech solution for law firms for many years, and are excited to formalize our partnership by becoming Clio Certified Consultants." - Matthew Lescault, President and CEO, Lescault & Walderman Post this

Lescault & Walderman offers accounting services to law firms to help them to save time, make smarter business decisions, and manage trust accounting. The combination of Clio's comprehensive suite of law practice management solutions with Lescault & Walderman's financial platforms and consulting skills gives law firms an all-in-one-solution that enables them to reach their maximum billing efficiency and profitability potential.

"We have offered Clio as part of our tech solution for law firms for many years, and are excited to formalize our partnership by becoming Clio Certified Consultants," said Matthew Lescault, President and CEO at Lescault & Walderman. "Law firms can work with us to automate administrative processes from end-to-end so that they can focus on scaling their practices and accruing billable hours."

Lescault & Walderman will leverage the integration and implementation capabilities of AWCape, a leading Sage business partner in South Africa, and of whom Lescault & Walderman is a majority owner. Combined, these organizations offer law firms a holistic outsourced administration package, covering time and expense tracking, invoicing, document handling, IOLTA accounting, and detailed financial insights—significantly reducing friction between multiple technology systems that are crucial to how a law firm operates.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Lescault & Walderman by welcoming them as a Clio Certified Partner," said Lisa Del Real, VP Channel Partnerships at Clio. "We can't wait to see how lawyers benefit from Lescault and Walderman's end-to-end services that span the operational and financial needs of today's modern law firms."

About Lescault & Walderman

Lescault & Walderman is a global business consulting firm that provides accounting, bookkeeping and CFO services as well as system implementation and integration services to small to medium businesses across the United States and more recently, South Africa. We are and always have been a 100% remote team, yet we've maintained the personalized touch of an in-house accounting department. The powerful combination of our world class in-house team and our leading edge automated accounting solutions allows us to do the heavy lifting, freeing you up to work on your business, not in it.



About Clio

Clio is transforming the legal experience for all by creating the world's leading cloud-based technologies for law firms—to keep lawyers and their clients better connected throughout the legal process. Firms of all sizes and practice areas use Clio products—Clio Manage, Clio Grow, and Lawyaw—to manage firm operations, streamline billing and payments, automate legal documents, and improve client experiences. Following its US$250M Series D funding, led by TCV and JMI Equity, and its US$110M Series E investment, led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity, Clio has made history by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn in the world, and the first legal practice management company to be recognized by all 50 state bar associations. Learn more at clio.com.

Media Contact

Becky Clawson, Regional Marketing Manager, Lescault & Walderman, 301.685.3560

