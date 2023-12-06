Lescault & Walderman, Majority Owner of Applico Training, Appoints Ancel Draai as Managing Director

"Ancel's background in HR & Payroll, coupled with his impressive track record in sales, positions him perfectly to lead Applico to new heights." - Matthew Lescault, President, AWCape and Applico Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Ancel Draai to the Applico family," said Matthew Lescault, President for AWCape and Applico. "Ancel's background in HR & Payroll, coupled with his impressive track record in sales, positions him perfectly to lead Applico to new heights. His expertise will not only benefit Applico but also contribute to the overall success of AWCape, a leading Sage Business Partner."

Ancel Draai is no stranger to the HR and payroll software industry, boasting over two decades of experience. His accomplishments include introducing various Sage products, such as Sage VIP Premier, Sage 300 People, Sage HR, and Sage One Payroll, to the market during his tenure in the Eastern Cape region in South Africa.

"I am thrilled to be part of Applico and to lead the way in this exciting journey," Ancel Draai commented. "My experience has undoubtedly prepared me well for this role, and I am committed to fostering the growth and success of Applico Training and AWCape. With our exceptional team, strong relationships with Sage, our esteemed global parent company, Lescault Walderman, and our valued customers, I am confident that we can reach new heights together."

In addition to his impressive track record in sales, Ancel has transitioned into management roles, where he has excelled in mentoring senior sales consultants. His dedication to success and collaborative spirit have been key factors in his accomplishments.

Ancel Draai holds a BCom Degree from the University of Port Elizabeth and is a relentless advocate for continuous learning. His adaptability and deep understanding of diverse corporate environments make him a true expert in the industry.

"As one of Sage's esteemed Platinum Business Partners in South Africa, we are thrilled by their strategic appointment, which signifies a significant leap forward for both AWCape, Applico, and our mutual business endeavours," says PeterJohn Bishop, VP for Services at Sage Africa and Middle East. "We are confident that this appointment positions AWCape and Applico to provide enhanced value to our customers through exceptional training and professional development opportunities, further solidifying our commitment to excellence."

Lescault added, "Working closely with Jeff Ryan, the MD for AWCape, I am confident that we will lead both companies to achieve significant success. Ancel's leadership, expertise, and commitment to success will undoubtedly enrich our collective journey."

About Lescault & Walderman

Lescault & Walderman is a global business consulting firm that provides accounting, bookkeeping and CFO services as well as system implementation and integration services to small to medium businesses across the United States and, more recently, South Africa. We are and always have been a 100% remote team, yet we've maintained the personalized touch of an in-house accounting department. The powerful combination of our world-class in-house team and our leading-edge automated accounting solutions allows us to do the heavy lifting, freeing you up to work on your business, not in it.

Learn more at https://www.l-wconsulting.com/.

About Applico Training

Applico Training is more than just a software solution provider – they are your trusted partner in unlocking the full potential of your business. As a B-BBEE Level 2 company, Applico specialises in the sale, support, and training of HR, Payroll, and ERP and Finance Software Solutions, backed by a legacy of excellence.

Visit Applico.co.za for more

About AWCape

AWCape (Pty) Ltd is passionate about driving business efficiency to empower your success. As a leading Sage Business Partner and Sage Intacct Certified Implementation specialist partner in South Africa, we bring a world of expertise to your doorstep.

We specialise in professional implementation, systems integration, and unwavering support for a range of software solutions, including Sage Intacct, Sage 300cloud, Sage 300 People HR & Payroll, and Sage Business Cloud Payroll Professional. Our primary focus is on harnessing the power of cloud-based technologies to transform your operations.

Our roots are firmly grounded in a partnership with Lescault and Walderman, a distinguished firm providing accounting, bookkeeping, and CFO services to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States. This synergy allows us to offer comprehensive solutions that bridge geographical boundaries.

With our headquarters nestled in Kenilworth, Cape Town, we extend our services to over 800 customers nationwide, offering unparalleled finance, HR, and payroll support.

Visit awcape.co.za for more

