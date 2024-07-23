Lescault & Walderman's AWCape Achieves Top 30 Sage Platinum Club Partner Status Globally

"This recognition motivates us to continue striving for excellence and delivering top-notch services to our clients worldwide." - Matthew Lescault, President of AWCape, Applico and Lescault & Walderman Post this

AWCape specializes in professional implementation, systems integration, and steadfast support, AWCape offers a range of top-tier software solutions, including Sage Intacct, Sage 300cloud, Sage 300 People HR & Payroll, and Sage Business Cloud Payroll Professional. AWCape's core focus revolves around harnessing the transformative power of cloud-based technologies to elevate operational efficiency.

This prestigious award celebrates the remarkable achievements of the Sage top partners in sales performance, innovative service delivery, and successful collaboration with Sage.

Jeff Ryan, Managing Director of AWCape, expressed his excitement: "We are honoured to be recognised as a Sage Platinum Club Partner by Sage. This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication and commitment to delivering exceptional service and solutions to our clients. Our recent merger with US firm Lescault and Walderman, who acquired a majority share in AWCape in 2023, has propelled us to new heights, allowing us to serve our customers globally and enhance our capabilities as a truly global firm."

Matthew Lescault, President of AWCape, Applico and Lescault & Walderman, added: "I am immensely proud of our South African team for their outstanding performance and dedication. Receiving this acknowledgment from Sage is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the hard work and excellence demonstrated by our team. This recognition motivates us to continue striving for excellence and delivering top-notch services to our clients worldwide."

"Partnerships with business partners (BPs) like AWCape are crucial to Sage's mission of empowering small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). These collaborations bring together expertise, innovation, and a shared commitment to providing exceptional solutions," says Pieter Bensch, MD and Executive Vice President for Africa and the Middle East at Sage.

"By working closely with our BPs, we can better address the unique challenges faced by our customers. This recognition highlights AWCape's proficiency in delivering innovative Sage solutions and their commitment to supporting the growth and success of SMBs by addressing various challenges, breaking down barriers for them to thrive."

This accolade reaffirms AWCape's position as a market leader and demonstrates its ongoing commitment to delivering matchless services and innovative solutions.

ABOUT LESCAULT & WALDERMAN

Lescault and Walderman is a business consulting firm that provides Accounting, Bookkeeping and CFO Services to small to medium businesses across the United States. We also have a growing presence in Africa through our subsidiary, AWCape, which we acquired in 2022. Our experienced accounting team of qualified professionals have decades of combined business consulting services experience in a wide variety of industries.

We partner with our clients to ensure the selection and implementation of the ideal software solution, the design, and deployment of effective accounting processes, the maintenance of accurate and reliable bookkeeping systems, and the creation and analysis of useful CFO-level reports. In addition to our in-house CFO, Controller, Bookkeeping, And Consulting Services, we also maintain established working relationships with third-party vendors to deliver a single, trustworthy, reliable solution.

Visit https://www.l-wconsulting.com/ for more.

About AWCape:

AWCape is a Platinum Sage Business Partner dedicated to providing top-tier financial, HR & Payroll and business management solutions. With a focus on customer success, AWCape offers a range of services designed to help businesses streamline their operations and achieve their goals. Following the merger with Lescault and Walderman, AWCape continues to strengthen its global footprint and capabilities.

For more info: http://www.awcape.co.za

