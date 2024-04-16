Lescault and Walderman, Announces Partnership with Equipment Rental Software Company, Quipli

"Quipli's growth journey since it was founded in 2020 is remarkable and we are excited to work with the company to help address pain points in this dynamic sector." - Matthew Lescault, Group Chairman, Lescault and Walderman and AWCape Post this

Matthew Lescault, Group Chairman at Lescault and Walderman and AWCape, said: "Partnering with Quipli is a unique opportunity to expand our presence in the equipment rental market. Quipli's growth journey since it was founded in 2020 is remarkable and we are excited to work with the company to help address pain points in this dynamic sector.

"Disjointed manual processes and cumbersome legacy systems are a constraint on equipment rental firms' agility and growth. Together with Quipli, we can help equipment rental companies automate their finance and operational processes from end to end. This will enable them to drastically reduce the hours they spend on manual labor as well as gain better real-time visibility into operations."

Targeted at general tool and construction equipment rental companies, the Quipli software turns inefficient manual work into easy experiences that can be done digitally or in-person. Firms can see inventory, vendors, rental schedule, and more all in one place. This frees their teams' time to focus on sales and customer service. Integration with accounting software automatically syncs orders, customers, invoices, and taxes for easy tracking and analysis.

Added Kyle Clements, Founder and CEO, at Quipli: "Our customers appreciate vertical software with functionality tailored to the nuances of equipment rental. And also, many of them don't have the inhouse IT and accounting resources they need to fully optimize their finances and operations. Partnering with Lescault and Walderman enables us to close this gap for them, offering them access to cutting edge technology skills and deep accounting expertise that will elevate their performance."

About Lescault & Walderman

Lescault & Walderman is a global business consulting firm that provides accounting, bookkeeping, controller, CFO services as well as system implementation and integration services to small to medium businesses across the United States and, more recently, South Africa. We are and always have been a 100% remote team, yet we've maintained the personalized touch of an in-house accounting department. The powerful combination of our world-class in-house team and our leading-edge automated accounting solutions allows us to do the heavy lifting, freeing you up to work on your business, not in it.

Learn more at Lescault & Walderman Accounting

About Quipli

Quipli, founded in 2020 and based in Atlanta, GA, specializes in developing high-impact equipment rental software for independent rental companies. Their platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools including e-commerce storefront, inventory management, payments and billing, invoicing, service and repair, as well as marketing services, all accessible through a cloud-based solution. Quipli is committed to providing robust security, easy implementation and outstanding customer support for its construction equipment rental software platform, with a response time of just 5 minutes during business hours through chat, phone, email, and text support.

Learn more: Quipli

