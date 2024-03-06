Lescault and Walderman partners with Ramp to help SMBs address expense management challenges

"Ramp is a powerful solution that simplifies the tech stack for SMBs and gives them real-time control over their spending." - Matthew Lescault, Group Chairman, Lescault and Walderman and AWCape Post this

Matthew Lescault, Group Chairman at Lescault and Walderman and AWCape, said: "At Lescault and Walderman, we are always looking for ways to help our clients to automate more of their processes to save time and enhance financial controls. Ramp is a powerful solution that simplifies the tech stack for SMBs and gives them real-time control over their spending. The integrations between Ramp and the QuickBooks and Sage Intacct financial management solutions mean that Ramp has considerable synergies with our business. We are looking forward to introducing our clients to how Ramp can help them tighten up expense management and, in turn, support their drive to grow faster and become more profitable."

Ramp's easy-to-use tools help businesses see exactly where their money is going. This includes features to automatically populate vendor contact information, renewal reminders, and accounts payable; proactive policy controls, configurable approvals, and AI-powered reconciliations; and instant, AI-fueled spending insights.

Ramp also offers the ability to synchronize workflows with enterprise-grade ERP integrations to enable companies to close their books faster each month. Intelligent accounting rules automate tedious busywork and also support advanced capabilities such as transaction splitting, multiple entities, custom fields, and UDD support.

Eric Lengerich, Channel Relationship Manager at Ramp, added: "With its high-quality outsourced accounting services, extensive SMB client list and expertise in financial software, Lescault and Walderman is a welcome addition to our partner network. We are excited to work together to help clients streamline workflows, spend less time on bookkeeping, and use AI-powered solutions for better expense management."

ABOUT LESCAULT & WALDERMAN

Lescault and Walderman is a business consulting firm that provides Accounting, Bookkeeping and CFO Services to small to medium businesses across the United States. We also have a growing presence in Africa through our subsidiary, AWCape, which we acquired in 2022. Our experienced accounting team of qualified professionals have decades of combined business consulting services experience in a wide variety of industries.

We partner with our clients to ensure the selection and implementation of the ideal software solution, the design, and deployment of effective accounting processes, the maintenance of accurate and reliable bookkeeping systems, and the creation and analysis of useful CFO-level reports. In addition to our in-house CFO, Controller, Bookkeeping, And Consulting Services, we also maintain established working relationships with third-party vendors to deliver a single, trustworthy, reliable solution.

Visit https://www.l-wconsulting.com/ for more.

ABOUT AWCAPE

AWCape (Pty) Ltd is a leading Sage Business Partner and a Sage Intacct Certified Implementation specialist partner in South Africa. Our business is majority-owned by Lescault and Walderman, a firm that provides accounting, bookkeeping and CFO services to small to medium businesses across the United States.

We provide professional implementation, systems integration and support services for Sage Intacct, Sage 300cloud, Sage 300 People HR & Payroll and Sage Business Cloud Payroll Professional software, with a primary focus on cloud-based solutions. We are renowned for our outstanding consulting resources and industry-leading cloud solutions.

Our depth of experience and dedication to quality products and services that support your business success is what sets us from our industry peers. Together with Lescault and Walderman, we form one of the largest Sage Intacct partners in the world, and are one of the few with a multinational business spanning multiple time zones.

Headquartered in Kenilworth, Cape Town, we provide finance, HR and payroll support to more than 700 Sage customers nationwide. We also offer Sage Authorised Learning services through Applico, an AWCape subsidiary with a B-BBEE level 2 rating and 125% Procurement Recognition.

Visit http://www.awcape.co.za for more.

ABOUT RAMP

Ramp is the ultimate platform for modern finance teams. From spend management and expense management software, to bill payments and vendor management, Ramp's all-in-one solution is designed to automate finance operations and build healthier businesses. Over 25,000 businesses have switched to Ramp to cut their expenses by an average of 5% and close their books 8x faster. Learn more at ramp.com.

Media Contact

Becky Clawson, Marketing Manager, Lescault and Walderman, 240.660.9071, [email protected]

SOURCE Lescault and Walderman