Lescault and Walderman strengthens management team to sharpen operational efficiencies and accelerate growth

Bradley will oversee the customer success managers, onboarding, team development, recruiting and analytics as they relate to outsourced accounting. The role encompasses many responsibilities currently held by Joseph Frank, Chief Operating Officer, allowing Frank to focus more of his time on global operations. "Lori's contributions in improving operational efficiencies across accounting workflows and internal operations have been invaluable since she joined our business," said Frank. "Her new leadership role in client advisory services is fundamental to the long term success of our company and aligns with our vision for the future."

Lescault and Walderman also announced that former Onboarding and Recruiting Associate, Tessa Munson, has been promoted to Onboarding and Team Development Manager. Her new position will see her spearheading all onboarding efforts, identifying areas for team improvement, and leading team-building initiatives.

Bradley said: "Tessa's role in our onboarding process has been pivotal, making her an integral part of our team's growth and development. We are thrilled for Tessa to continue her journey with us in this new role. Her exceptional skills in welcoming and integrating new team members made her the ideal choice."

Matthew Lescault, Group Chairman at Lescault and Walderman, AWCape, and Applico said: "These promotions are a testament to our commitment to nurturing a collaborative and efficient work environment. They also signal our dedication to continuously improving our offering to our clients and increasing our capacity to offer SMBs the very best finance advisory and accounting services."

About Lescault & Walderman

Lescault & Walderman is a global business consulting firm that provides accounting, bookkeeping and CFO services as well as system implementation and integration services to small to medium businesses across the United States and, more recently, South Africa. We are and always have been a 100% remote team, yet we've maintained the personalized touch of an in-house accounting department. The powerful combination of our world-class in-house team and our leading-edge automated accounting solutions allows us to do the heavy lifting, freeing you up to work on your business, not in it.

Learn more at https://www.l-wconsulting.com/

About AWCape

AWCape (Pty) Ltd is passionate about driving business efficiency to empower your success. As a leading Sage Business Partner and Sage Intacct Certified Implementation specialist partner in South Africa, we bring a world of expertise to your doorstep.

We specialise in professional implementation, systems integration, and unwavering support for a range of software solutions, including Sage Intacct, Sage 300cloud, Sage 300 People HR & Payroll, and Sage Business Cloud Payroll Professional. Our primary focus is on harnessing the power of cloud-based technologies to transform your operations.

Our roots are firmly grounded in a partnership with Lescault and Walderman, a distinguished firm providing accounting, bookkeeping, and CFO services to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States. This synergy allows us to offer comprehensive solutions that bridge geographical boundaries.

With our headquarters nestled in Kenilworth, Cape Town, we extend our services to over 800 customers nationwide, offering unparalleled finance, HR, and payroll support.

Visit awcape.co.za for more

About Applico Training

Applico Training is more than just a software solution provider – they are your trusted partner in unlocking the full potential of your business. As a B-BBEE Level 2 company,

Applico specialises in the sale, support, and training of HR, Payroll, and ERP and Finance Software Solutions, backed by a legacy of excellence.

Visit Applico.co.za for more.

Media Contact

