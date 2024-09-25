Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the South African Reserve Bank, Joins the Group of Thirty

The Group of Thirty announced today that Mr. Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the South African Reserve Bank. has joined the Group's membership.

Mr. Kganyago was appointed Governor of the South African Reserve Bank in November 2014 and has been reappointed for a third five-year term commencing on November 9, 2024. As Governor, he is the Chairperson of the Monetary Policy and the Financial Stability Committees. Mr. Kganyago has also served as Chair of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) of the International Monetary Fund, Chair of the Committee of Central Bank Governors of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and Co-Chair of the Financial Stability Board's Regional Consultative Group for Sub-Saharan Africa. He previously served as Deputy Governor of the SARB and Director General of the National Treasury.

The Group of Thirty, founded in 1978, is an independent global council comprised of economic and financial leaders from the public and private sectors and academia. It aims to deepen understanding of economic and financial issues, and of the international implications of decisions taken in the public and private sectors. Members participate in the Group in their personal capacities, not on behalf of any organization to which they may be affiliated. A full list of current G30 members is available at http://group30.org/members.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Chair of the Board of Trustees, said: "Governor Kganyago's leadership in central banking and deep understanding of the African economies, and his reputation among his peers internationally, make him a welcome addition to the Group of Thirty. He will no doubt enrich our discussions and efforts to global understanding of the challenges of the day."

Mark Carney, Chair of the Group of Thirty, said: "The G30 relies on the expertise and diverse perspectives of its members to promote ongoing impact. Governor Kganyago is a seasoned policymaker and a leading voice in discussions on international economics and effective policies for emerging markets. I look forward to his contributions to our debates and research."

Lesetja Kganyago said, "I am delighted to join the G30 and contribute to its stimulating and impactful work. I thank the Group's leadership for their invitation and look forward to actively engaging with fellow members."

