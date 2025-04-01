Lesley Brose Named President and CEO of Eastway Behavioral Healthcare

With John's passion for working with kids who have experienced trauma, and an overall reputation for compassionate care and innovative programs, Eastway has become a cornerstone of mental health support in the region. I will uphold his tradition of care and excellence. Post this

Brose has a great deal of respect for Strahm's achievements at Eastway. "Under John's leadership, the organization has seen significant growth and has made a meaningful impact, transforming countless lives through its comprehensive services," she noted. "With John's passion for working with kids who have experienced trauma, and an overall reputation for compassionate care and innovative programs, Eastway has become a cornerstone of mental health support in the region. That has been his life's work, and I will uphold his tradition of care and excellence. I am honored to be offered this opportunity to continue John's legacy."

Brose began her career at Eastway in 1998 as a Community Support Specialist, where she worked with adults exhibiting severe and persistent mental illness, providing support and linkage to community resources. She quickly advanced within this program, then moved into an administrative role as Client Rights Officer in Eastway's Quality Improvement Department in 2002.

Brose paused her career at Eastway in 2005 to become a stay-at-home mother and raise her two daughters. She returned in 2011 as Director of Care Management and Compliance, where she expanded her understanding of administrative and corporate functions and assumed responsibility for licensure and accreditation, the supervision of staff training and development, and all quality improvement activities for the organization.

In 2015, Brose was named Vice President, Director of Care Management and Compliance. Her extensive responsibilities encompassed overseeing regulatory activities and developing the agency's strategic plan. Last year, Brose became Executive Vice President, Director of Care Management and Compliance, where she oversees Eastway's operations in their child and adolescent residential programs, growth, and service quality. She also collaborates with the CEO, Board of Directors, and senior management to improve behavioral health outcomes, community ties, and financial stability.

As a not-for-profit organization providing mental health services, Brose recognizes the uncertainty in today's current environment. She states, "Eastway has been able to adjust its programming as necessary, without compromising the quality of care and services we provide, and also without having to reduce staff. We can – and will – do so again. Our priorities have consistently been our clients and our staff."

Brose earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the State University of New York, College at Cortland in 1996, and a Master of Arts in Clinical Psychology from the University of Dayton in May 2001. In 2013, she received a Certificate in Health Care Management from Wright State University. She is presently working toward her second Master's in Social Work at The Ohio State University, to be completed in May. Brose is a member of the National Association of Social Workers and the Ohio Psychological Association, where she serves on the Advocacy Committee.

Incorporated in 1957, Eastway's mission is to advance the overall health and security of individuals and the community by providing excellent behavioral healthcare, rehabilitation and housing services and to advocate on behalf of individuals with special needs. For more information, visit http://www.eastway.org/.

