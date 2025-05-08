Leslie Jordan, Del Shores & Bruce Vilanch Tackle Body Dysmorphia in Powerful New Documentary Body Electric, Now on Amazon Prime Video

In one of his final film appearances, beloved icon Leslie Jordan joins Tony Award-winning producer and director Nick Demos to explore body image and dysmorphia in the LGBTQ+ community. Body Electric also features Judy Gold, Shaikina, Bruce Vilanch, Rajee Narinesingh, and Del Shores.

/PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In one of his final and most heartfelt interviews, beloved Emmy Award-winner Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace, Call Me Kat, Sordid Lives) stars in Body Electric, a compelling new documentary now on Amazon Prime Video. Joining Jordan are comedy icon Bruce Vilanch, acclaimed playwright Del Shores, comedian Judy Gold, trans activist Rajee Narinesingh, and Actress/Writer Shakina, who come together to share candid, deeply personal stories about body image, dysmorphia, and identity in the LGBTQ+ community. The film, directed by Tony Award-winner Nick Demos, has garnered praise throughout its successful award-winning film festival run.