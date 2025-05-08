Leslie Jordan, Del Shores & Bruce Vilanch Tackle Body Dysmorphia in Powerful New Documentary Body Electric, Now on Amazon Prime Video

In one of his final film appearances, beloved icon Leslie Jordan joins Tony Award-winning producer and director Nick Demos to explore body image and dysmorphia in the LGBTQ+ community. Body Electric also features Judy Gold, Shaikina, Bruce Vilanch, Rajee Narinesingh, and Del Shores.
NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 Press Photos Here
/PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In one of his final and most heartfelt interviews, beloved Emmy Award-winner Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace, Call Me Kat, Sordid Lives) stars in Body Electric, a compelling new documentary now on Amazon Prime Video. Joining Jordan are comedy icon Bruce Vilanch, acclaimed playwright Del Shores, comedian Judy Gold, trans activist Rajee Narinesingh, and Actress/Writer Shakina, who come together to share candid, deeply personal stories about body image, dysmorphia, and identity in the LGBTQ+ community. The film, directed by Tony Award-winner Nick Demos, has garnered praise throughout its successful award-winning film festival run.
Body Electric is a deeply personal and timely exploration of body dysmorphia, body image, and aging within the LGBTQ+ community. Blending emotional candor with artistic insight, the film delves into the extremities of black market injectables, steroid use, eating disorders, and plastic surgery, while also confronting the lasting trauma of the AIDS crisis. It offers a powerful reminder of the resilience, beauty, and strength found within the queer experience.
The film features moving interviews with beloved Emmy Award-winner Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace, Call Me Kat, Sordid Lives) in one of his final film appearances, along with comedians Judy Gold (Awkwafina is Nora from Queens) and Bruce Vilanch (The Academy Awards, The Tony Awards), playwright Del Shores (A Sordid Lives, Southern Baptist Sissies), trans activist Rajee Narinesingh (Botched), Actress/Writer Shakina (Quantum Leap, Difficult People ) and Jason Caceres (Boy Culture), among others.
"This has been a labor of love for everyone involved," says director Nick Demos. "We're proud to share this story with audiences around the world and continue the conversation around visibility, acceptance, and healing."
The film is produced by Nick Demos, Jay Leland Krottinger, and Gio Messale, with executive producers Francine Bizar, Patricia Chernicky, and Ryan Jude Tanner. Cinematography is by Michael Marius Pessah, ASC, editing by Jillian Corsie, and an original score by Jerome Kurtenbach. Diane Tripp handles distribution sales.
To watch Body Electric, visit Amazon Prime Video
To learn more about Body Electric, visit www.bodyelectricdoc.com.
About Nick Demos
Nick Demos is a Tony Award-winning Broadway producer, acclaimed filmmaker, and inspirational coach. Known for his ability to capture the essence of the human experience, Demos brings an unmistakable voice to his work. Body Electric marks another deeply personal and resonant project in his ever-expanding creative portfolio.
Press Contact:
Gio Messale
[email protected]
Media Contact
Gio Messale, Tanninger Entertainment & Body Electric Documentary, 1 9189322734, [email protected], https://www.bodyelectricdoc.com/
SOURCE Tanninger Entertainment & Body Electric Documentary
Share this article