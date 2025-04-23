Less Space, More Quilting: Why the BERNINA Hoop Frame is a Must-Have

"With the BERNINA Hoop Frame, quilters no longer have to choose between their passion and their space limitations," says Christy Burcham, Vice President, Education and Training at BERNINA. Post this

"With the BERNINA Hoop Frame, quilters no longer have to choose between their passion and their space limitations," says Christy Burcham, Vice President, Education and Training at BERNINA. "This frame is the perfect solution for those who want to create big, beautiful quilts without needing an oversized work area. Now is a great time for quilters to visit a local dealer and try it out for themselves."

Key features of the BERNINA Hoop Frame include:

Compact & Space-Saving Design – At just 5'10" x 3'3", it fits comfortably in sewing rooms of all sizes.

Sturdy, High-Quality Build – Engineered with durable materials to deliver smooth, stable quilting, even on larger projects.

Adjustable Height – Allows for both seated and standing quilting with a height range of 32" to 44".

Innovative Clamping System – Securely holds fabric in place, eliminating the need for continuous basting or pinning.

Versatility – Compatible with both domestic sewing machines and the BERNINA Q 16 and Q 16 PLUS, making it an adaptable choice for quilters at any skill level.

Quilters looking to maximize their creativity while minimizing workspace clutter can learn more about the BERNINA Hoop Frame by visiting their website to explore its features and find their local BERNINA dealer.

ABOUT BERNINA OF AMERICA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting, and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers, and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

