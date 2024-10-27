Lessons In Visionary Investments: Dr. Kingsley Chin's Journey with AxioMed Mirrors Elon Musk's Bold Bet on Tesla

"Just as Musk's $6.35 million investment in Tesla grew to over $100 billion today, an investment in AxioMed today holds the potential for substantial returns—if AxioMed succeeds" Post this

Vito Lore, CTO of KIC Ventures, underscored AxioMed's technological advancements. "We've enhanced the core engineering, added new patents, and expanded our platform to include lateral and smart disc solutions," he said. "Overseeing the FDA submission for the lumbar disc and successful FDA audits has positioned AxioMed to redefine disc replacement technology".

Dr. Erik Spayde, Chief Medical Officer of AxioMed, highlighted the promising clinical outcomes. "The published follow-up data is strong, and with no reported device failures over 13 years, we're confident in AxioMed's capabilities," noted Dr. Spayde. "Timing is crucial, and as the U.S. market evolves, AxioMed is well-prepared to meet demand".

Dr. William Costigan, a prominent spine surgeon and investor, emphasized the need for long-term vision. "The global success of AxioMed's disc in Australia, Europe, and Jamaica demonstrates its efficacy. We believe in the potential for significant U.S. market growth, and we're focused on preparing for it," said Dr. Costigan.

Concluding, Dr. Chin said, "Investing in AxioMed today is like betting on Tesla in its early days—an opportunity to transform spine care for the better."

About AxioMed

AxioMed was founded in 2001 by surgeons at Cleveland Clinic and engineers who previously worked with Dr. Art Steffee and Acroflex viscoelastic disc replacement. The current AxioMed disc comprises of a proprietary silica-based viscoelastic material proven in extensive biomedical/biocompatible testing to mimic the human disc in all planes and 50+ years of longevity testing. The viscoelastic material is radiolucent and thus X-ray and MRI compatible. Over 800 discs have been implanted worldwide with zero failures or revisions. It is the only viscoelastic lumbar disc to complete a USA IDE clinical study with 10+ years of follow-up.

About KIC Ventures

Founded in 2013 as the venture arm of Kingsley Investment Company LLC, KIC Ventures focuses exclusively on advancing outpatient spine surgery through its Less Exposure Spine Surgery (LESS) philosophy. With a portfolio of innovative spine technologies and a commitment to empowering physicians, KIC Ventures has become the world's largest private equity firm with a majority-owned portfolio of differentiated spine companies focused on outpatient spine solutions.

