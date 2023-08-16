Lester Morales Joins MedTech Momentum as New VP of MedTech Strategy

A pivotal addition enhancing industry expertise and vision.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedTech Momentum, a premier full-service medical technology marketing agency, is proud to announce the appointment of Lester Morales as its new Vice President of MedTech Strategy. Drawing on his extensive background in healthcare and an exceptional record in strategic business growth, Lester Morales is poised to launch a new era of MedTech Marketing innovation and client success for the agency.

Throughout his career, Mr. Morales has harnessed his deep industry insight to craft scalable health solutions. His blend of visionary leadership, strategic planning, and passion for nurturing growth-centric environments have manifested throughout his life. His transformative tenures at renowned firms like SAGICO, and pivotal contributions at Spine Centers of America and Laser Spine Institute, underscore his expertise and commitment.

"Our mission has always been to provide our clients with unparalleled MedTech Marketing strategies that catalyze success," said Guillaume Viallaneix, Founder and President of MedTech Momentum. "With Lester joining our team, we are more equipped than ever to drive results for our clients. His wealth of healthcare experience and visionary approach are precisely what our clients need in our ever-evolving industry."

What Lester Morales Offers MedTech Momentum Clients:

Innovative MedTech Strategy: As an expert in establishing strategic directions and implementing game-changing initiatives, his appointment underscores MedTech Momentum's commitment to continually elevate its MedTech Marketing offerings, connecting marketing and sales, and ensuring clients stay at the forefront of the rapidly evolving MedTech landscape.

Proven Growth Expertise: His track record of expanding territories, revenue, and company valuations translates into a promising trajectory for MedTech Momentum and its clients. His experience at driving growth and maximizing ROI ensures clients will benefit from time-tested growth marketing strategies tailored to their unique needs.

World-Class Industry Relationships: His personable and people-focused approach, combined with his expertise in developing and managing industry as well as physician relations, means that MedTech Momentum clients can expect a partnership that truly understands and caters to their business objectives.

Lester Morales said of his new position, "I could not be more excited to start this adventure together with the entire MedTech Momentum team. Together, we're not just developing marketing strategies; we're forming partnerships, sparking innovation, and forging a path to real growth and success for our clients. Let's make an impact that resonates through the MedTech world."

About MedTech Momentum:

MedTech Momentum stands at the vanguard of MedTech marketing agencies, dedicated to facilitating the growth of MedTech companies through building robust brands, amplifying market visibility, educating, and driving resounding growth. Equipped with an ensemble of seasoned MedTech marketing experts and a comprehensive spectrum of marketing solutions, MedTech Momentum empowers clients to surmount industry challenges and thrive in the fiercely competitive market.

