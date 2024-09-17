Lester Senior Living Awarded "The Best Non-Profit Project of 2023" by The Mid-Atlantic Real Estate Journal

Lester Senior Living's phase one renovations have garnered acclaim as "The Best Non-Profit Project of 2023" by the Mid-Atlantic Real Estate Journal. These renovations, spanning the Heller Independent Living and Weston Assisted Living Apartments, reflect JCHC's commitment to evolving senior care in Whippany, NJ.

WHIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Jewish Community Housing Corporation (JCHC) is thrilled to announce that the first phase of renovations at Lester Senior Living has been recognized as "The Best Non-Profit Project of 2023" by the prestigious Mid-Atlantic Real Estate Journal, a trusted source of information and insights for commercial real estate professionals for over 20 years. The award recognizes the excellence and impact of the work completed on the first and second floors of the Heller Independent Living Apartments and the Weston Assisted Living Apartments at the Lester Senior Living Community In Whippany New Jersey.

This recognition is a testament to the collaborative efforts between JCHC and DIGroup Architecture, LLC (DIG), whose innovative design and commitment to enhancing senior living spaces were pivotal in the project's success. The renovation, which transformed over 20,000 square feet of Lester Senior Living's campus in Whippany, NJ, reflects the evolving needs of today's senior population and aligns with JCHC's mission to provide nurturing and enriching communities for older adults of all faiths and backgrounds.

Phase 1 Renovation Highlights

The first phase of the Lester Senior Living renovation project includes several significant upgrades aimed at enhancing the quality of life for its' residents:

Upgraded Medical Suite: The expansion of the medical suite includes an enhanced waiting room and additional examination rooms, providing better patient privacy and accommodating the growing demand for medical services. This initiative was made possible by generous support from the Healthcare Foundation of New Jersey .

. Reconfigured Dining Room: The Heller community dining room was redesigned to move away from an institutional setting, now allowing residents greater choice in dining times and companions. The space also includes more accessible storage for walkers and wheelchairs.

New Furniture and Seating: The introduction of new seating, tables, and furniture accommodates residents' mobility limitations, ensuring comfort and accessibility.

Additional Fitness Opportunities: A second area equipped with workout equipment and a clear walking path around the atrium on the second floor has been added to promote physical activity.

State-of-the-Art Cinema: A new cinema experience and improvements to the audio-visual systems across the building ensure that all residents, including those with hearing and sight impairments, can enjoy shared experiences.

Community and Common Area Enhancements: Aesthetic improvements, enhanced lighting, and upgraded common areas have been implemented to encourage socialization and make the building more visually appealing.

Looking Ahead: Phase 2 and Beyond

JCHC is currently working with DIGroup on the second phase of renovations at Lester Senior Living, which focuses on the outdoor living experience. Plans include creating exciting spaces for outdoor events, raised gardening beds, and a redesigned layout for better social gatherings. Additional visual upgrades to the front of the building are also underway.

Future plans for Lester Senior Living include significant upgrades to both independent living apartments and assisted living units. These will feature new safety and accessibility enhancements, such as walk-in showers, modern kitchen appliances, and additional lower shelving, ensuring that the living spaces continue to meet the growing needs of the residents.

About the Jewish Community Housing Corporation (JCHC)

Founded in 1983, the JCHC is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization rooted in Jewish values, dedicated to providing senior citizens with affordable homes in nurturing and enriching communities throughout Greater MetroWest NJ. JCHC owns, manages, and operates a variety of residential options for seniors, offering programs and activities that enhance the quality of life for residents while providing peace of mind to their families.

To learn more about JCHC and how to support continued renovations, please visit: https://jchcorp.org/capital-campaign-donor-page/

