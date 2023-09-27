Lesure Launches Prints & Paws Campaign Featuring Trendy Sherpa Products

A New Collection Featuring Stylish Patterns and Pops of Color

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lesure, a pet brand that offers stylish, functional products at affordable prices, is thrilled to announce its Prints & Paws campaign. In line with the brand's mission to deliver fashion forward, high-quality products, the campaign celebrates the launch of a unique collection of pet goods that feature bold prints, distinct colors, and cozy designs.

Perfect for the pet owner who wants their products to reflect their personal style without sacrificing quality or craftsmanship, Lesure designed each of their new offerings with comfort and aesthetics in mind, featuring soothing sherpa and trendy designs in cloud, checkboard, and flower patterns. Offerings include:

Calming Donut Bed: With calming sherpa and a raised rim, this bed is a prime spot for relaxation and pain relief, offering head and neck support with an ideal 2:1 ratio of pet-safe chopped foam and polyfill. The bed is tested by Consumer Product Safety Commission certified labs, providing comfort and style without risking pet health.

Waterproof Pet Blanket: The perfect companion to the Calming Donut Bed, this reversible blanket's a stylish addition to any space. With durable stitching and a waterproof lining, it protects furniture from spills, accidents, scratch marks, and pet hair––while looking chic.

"We're excited to introduce the Prints & Paws campaign to consumers," said Marina Fernandez, Lesure Brand Director. "At Lesure, we believe pets are an extension of their owners, so this collection was created with that in mind. Each design caters to a distinct aesthetic, allowing consumers to express their style while still providing their pets with high-quality comfort."

The Calming Donut Bed features a removable, washable cover, and is available in sizes XS-M. The Waterproof Pet Blanket is machine-washable, and is offered in sizes S-XL, along with a matching Twin option, perfect for pet parents. To celebrate the launch of the campaign, Lesure is offering 20% off the Donut Bed, Waterproof Pet Blanket, and bundle of both products with code PRINTSPAWS20 through October 31st.

For more information on Lesure's Prints & Paws campaign, and to view the brand's full lineup of products, visit www.lesurepet.com or their Amazon storefront.

About Lesure

Established in 2021, Lesure is a modern pet brand under Bedshe International Company, Ltd. Lesure's goal is to create products that deliver optimal comfort and provide every opportunity for animal companions to thrive, further ensuring pet health and wellness is top of mind for all owners. The brand's versatile designs, paired with a clean and modern aesthetic, accommodate varying styles and allow for products to fit seamlessly in any home. All products are created with both the pet and pet owner in mind, with unmatched style, comfortability, and pricing. For more information, check out www.lesurepet.com or Lesure's storefront on Amazon and stay up to date with the brand on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook (@lesurepet).

