Let A Child's Imagination Take Flight This Holiday Season

"I came upon a discarded Christmas tree awaiting its final destination to the trash disposal yard. I was fixated upon it with thoughts of its journey from the forest to its crowning glory of being chosen as a Christmas tree and what it must have felt and the story it would have told," said Jackson.

Andrew O. Jackson was born in Birmingham, AL and raised in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from Franklin K. Lane High School and attended one year of journalism school before joining the U.S. Marine Corps. After completing his tour, Jackson began working as an NYC Transit Bus Operator, and ever since, he has enjoyed meeting all kinds of different people from different backgrounds.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Christmas For A Tree is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

