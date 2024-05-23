Let Freedom Swing: PXG Unveils All-New Stars & Stripes Collection

Exclusive new golf accessories & special Memorial Day polo promotion support a fresh, all-American vibe this summer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG, a global research and development company dedicated to creating the world's finest golf equipment, accessories, and apparel, has deployed an all-new Stars & Stripes Collection. Boasting a variety of on-course accessories, the new collection underscores the company's American roots and pride in country through a patriotic color palate and distinctive patterns.

With a fresh twist on its classic red, white, and blue designs, the new wave of the Stars & Stripes gear from PXG is comprised of four high-performance hat styles, headcovers, a golf towel, and a ball marker. The collection will also feature an all-new hybrid stand bag that will be released for purchase in time for Independence Day golf festivities. The bag will debut on tour ahead of the consumer launch during the U.S. Women's Open and will subsequently appear on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour.

In honor of Memorial Day, PXG is also offering a limited time polo bundle promotion featuring a selection of the company's favorite styles for men and women. Polos featured will include select PXG Essential BP Signature Polos, RP Signature Polos, and Cactus Polos. The bundle will offer three polos for $225 or $75 per polo when you purchase three or more – limit six per customer.

For those looking to round out their patriotic flair this summer with a great book, Bob Parsons' FIRE IN THE HOLE! THE UNTOLD STORY OF MY TRAUMATIC LIFE AND EXPLOSIVE SUCCESS is now available through all major retailers. The New York Times and USA Today best seller is filled with untold tales and revelations about an everyman who has made it. The United States Marine turned entrepreneur and philanthropist is authentic and honest. And his reflections on life, business, and giving back are heartbreaking, heartwarming, humorous, and inspiring.

To learn more about PXG, take advantage of PXG's polo promotion, discover the latest gear, find a store near you, or schedule a golf club fitting, visit http://www.pxg.com.

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to sport fashion apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Eric Cole, Patrick Cover, Joel Dahmen, Cristobal Del Solar, Kevin Dougherty, Nicolas Echavarria, Clay Feagler, Patrick Fishburn, Scott Gutschewski, Grant Hirschman, Bo Hoag, Michael Johnson, Zach Johnson, Jake Knapp, KK Limbhasut, David Lipsky, Luke List, Justin Lower, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Garrett Reband, Seth Reeves, Sam Saunders, Shad Tuten, Dylan Wu, Celine Boutier, Mina Harigae, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Gerina Mendoza, Linnea Strom, and Ellinor Sudow.

