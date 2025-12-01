Let Japanese Curry Melt Your Heart: A Month-Long Celebration of Japan's Signature Dish in LA

The All Japan Curry Manufacturers Association will launch the Japanese Curry campaign "Let JAPANESE CURRY Melt Your Heart" in Los Angeles this December, supported by JFOODO (Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center). Post this

Guests who order a Japanese Curry dish at participating locations will receive a loyalty card. Collecting three stamps qualifies them to receive a complimentary pack of curry roux to make Japanese Curry at home, available while supplies last.

Additionally, from December 5–7, Fatty Mart, a casual eatery and grocery store carrying Asian snacks and staples including grab-and-go options, will host a free tasting event, where visitors are invited to enjoy complimentary tastings of Japanese Curry and purchase featured curry products, subject to limited availability.

Japanese Curry has evolved uniquely within Japan's food culture and has become a true national favorite. According to the All Japan Curry Manufacturers Association, Japanese people eat curry more than 80 times a year, equivalent to more than once a week. Takuya Fujiwara, Category Manager of JFOODO, explained, "In Japan, curry is cherished as one of the nation's most beloved comfort foods—right alongside sushi and ramen. As Japanese food culture continues to flourish in Los Angeles, we believe Japanese curry will also be warmly embraced here and become a dish loved by many."

Japanese Curry Facts:

Curry first appeared as a "Japanese dish" in a cookbook published in 1898. It's said that the Japanese encountered curry a little earlier, around the 1870s (though there are various theories).

Japanese curry has three major appeals: its mild and approachable flavor, the satisfying one-plate style, and the versatility in customization.

Participating Restaurants and Their Menu

Term: December 1 - 31

Fatty Mart (12210 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066)

https://www.fattymart.com/

Featured Japanese Curry Dish: Tonkatsu Japanese Curry

French Touch - Manhattan Beach (3200 North Sepulveda Blvd, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266)

https://www.instagram.com/frenchtouch.la/

Featured Japanese Curry Dish: Savory Japanese Curry Crepe

Kagura - Gardena (1740 Artesia Blvd, Gardena, CA 90248)

https://www.kagurausa.com/?loc=gardena

Featured Japanese Curry Dishes: Japanese Chicken Katsu Curry, Japanese Shrimp Katsu Curry

Kagura - Monterey Park (221 N Atlantic Blvd Unit 101, Monterey Park, CA 91754)

https://www.kagurausa.com/?loc=montereypark

Featured Japanese Curry Dishes: Japanese Hamburger Steak Curry, Japanese Omurice Curry,

Kagura - Torrance (1652 Cabrillo Ave, Torrance, CA 90501)

https://www.kagurausa.com/?loc=torrance

Featured Japanese Curry Dishes: Japanese Karaage Curry, Japanese Spinach Curry

Lenzini's Pizza - Culver Blvd (12740 Culver Blvd, Suite B, Los Angeles, CA 90066)

https://www.lenzini1.com/

Featured Japanese Curry Dishes: Japanese Curry Pizza, Japanese Curry Calzone

Little Fatty (3809 Grand View Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066)

https://www.littlefattyla.com/

Featured Japanese Curry Dish: Japanese Curry Udon Noodles

RYLA (1220 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254)

https://eatryla.com/

Featured Japanese Curry Dish: Japanese Curry Beef Pie

The Hummingbird | Ceviche House (1600 N Alvarado St, Los Angeles, CA 90026)

https://thehummingbirdla.com/

Featured Japanese Curry Dish: Japanese Curry Ravioli

Free Tasting Event

Term: December 5 - 7

Place: Fatty Mart

For more information, follow @japanese.curry_official / visit https://www.curry.or.jp/global / Photos: HERE

About All Japan Curry Manufacturers Association

Established in 1941, the association is dedicated to further promoting and expanding the enjoyment of curry among general consumers. Its ongoing efforts focus on improving product quality and ensuring a stable supply, while contributing to the realization of a more prosperous, safe, and healthy lifestyle for people in Japan. Through the production and distribution of curry, the association also aims to play an active role in fostering the development of global dietary culture.

About JFOODO

JFOODO (The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center) was established by the Japanese government in 2017 with the aim of boosting the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery and food products by branding them and promoting them widely around the world. JFOODO was named with the hope and vision of increasing awareness of Japanese Food and winning fans for it all over the world, in the same way that other Japanese cultures do.

