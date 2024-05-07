Let the Sleuthing Begin: Detective Nancy Drew Returns in a Thrilling New Mystery Adventure Game with 34th Case Set in Prague

"As one of the longest-running video game series, Nancy Drew has been engaging players for over 25 years with cases that let players solve intricate mysteries around the world," said Penny Milliken, CEO of HeR Interactive. Post this

"As one of the longest-running video game series, Nancy Drew has been engaging players for over 25 years with cases that let players solve intricate mysteries around the world," said Penny Milliken, CEO of HeR Interactive. "Besides discovering new locales, our Nancy Drew games are recognized for their immersive storytelling, engaging gameplay, and emphasis on critical thinking. Nancy Drew: Mystery of the Seven Keys will introduce many new gameplay features, including a unique dual navigation system. For the first time, players can choose between classic point-and-click or free-roam controls. In addition, the updated user interface and the introduction of novel interactions will also add to the overall player experience. These new features are thanks to the talented engineering teams at Unity's Accelerate Solutions group and their best-in-class partners. Lastly, I appreciate all of the people who worked hard to bring this game to our fans worldwide."

"Unity's Games & Entertainment Technology team is extraordinarily proud of the collaboration with HeR Interactive that led to Nancy Drew: Mystery of the Seven Keys," said Adam Smith, VP Games, Entertainment and Technology. "We cannot wait to see the passionate Nancy Drew fanbase reaction to the game, and we want to congratulate HeR Interactive on the latest release in a long legacy of classic Nancy Drew titles!"

"Launch day for a new Nancy Drew game is always thrilling!" said Suzy O'Hara, Creative Director at HeR Interactive. "For us, it is a celebration of the creative and technical achievements of the great teams we have had the privilege to work with to bring this game to life. Prague is one of the most beautiful cities in the world, giving us so much inspiration to create our new game world. In Nancy Drew: Mystery of the Seven Keys, each environment is meticulously crafted to immerse players into a world filled with danger, mystery, and multiple plot twists, moving players through over 20 hours of gameplay. Players will also encounter over ten suspects, each with a unique background and story to tell. Our collaboration with JALI Research, whose cutting-edge technology significantly enhances our character animations, facial expressions, and lip-syncing, allowed us to create more engaging and immersive experiences and memorable characters for our players."

"HeR Interactive came to us with a desire to improve the facial animation pipeline for their new game," said JALI CEO Sarah Watling. "The opportunity allowed us to go beyond just providing our software and work directly with the incredibly talented team at HeR Interactive to implement a new approach to facial animation on this exciting and ambitious story-driven game – a solution that allowed them to create even more realistic characters and dialogue on a tight independent budget."

Game features include:

Travel to Prague for a mystery with 20+ hours of gameplay





for a mystery with 20+ hours of gameplay Investigate a necklace theft that holds the key to unlocking the city's dark past





Meet and interrogate 10+ unique characters and suspects





New dual navigation: choose between classic point-and-click or free-roam controls





Challenging puzzles are woven throughout the story, including logic, slider, code, arcade, hidden object, and more





Explore multiple environments through the ancient streets of Prague day or night





day or night Find and inspect 3D inventory objects with all-new combinable clues





Discover artifacts that unravel secrets of Bohemian medieval legends and lore





Become a barista and create coffee drinks to order at a historic café





Immerse yourself in Czech culture, language, and history by analyzing exhibits and evidence





Meet up at a marionette theater where players set the stage





Old world meets new, where plot-twisting cybercrimes and technology are key





Crack the case with detective gear, including a journal, camera, map, hints, task list, and suspect files





Sleuth as detective Nancy Drew at Amateur or Master level and earn achievements

For more game information, please visit: https://www.herinteractive.com/shop-games/34-nancy-drew-mystery-of-the-seven-keys/

Rating and availability: Nancy Drew: Mystery of the Seven Keys is rated E 10+ by ESRB and will be available on May 7, 2024, at http://www.herinteractive.com

Trailer: View the official Nancy Drew: Mystery of the Seven Keys trailer here: https://youtu.be/5B_nRAyXtzQ

About HeR Interactive

One of the longest running video game series, Nancy Drew games are from female led HeR Interactive and have been engaging players for over 25 years with cases that let players travel the world. An award-winning video game publisher and developer, HeR Interactive designs, develops, and publishes high-quality, fun mystery adventure games and apps for all ages. With over 30 awards to its name and more than 9 million copies sold, HeR Interactive has been a pioneer of fun and inspiring interactive family entertainment.

This success, in part, is buoyed by the ever-increasing number of girls and women becoming avid game players. Nancy Drew players now include moms who have introduced their daughters (and sons) to Nancy, making Nancy Drew one of history's longest-running, well-known figures spanning generations. More information about HeR Interactive and Nancy Drew games can be found at http://www.herinteractive.com.

Find HeR Interactive on Facebook, on Instagram, on YouTube, and on X @HerInteractive.

About Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew books debuted in 1930 and are still going strong. Nancy Drew is a smart, independent, gutsy, and resourceful teen detective who can crack even the toughest case. Published in 22 languages and with more than 100 million copies in print worldwide, Nancy Drew has engaged readers and served as a role model globally for generations.

About Unity

Unity [NYSE: U] is the world's leading platform of tools for creators to build and grow real-time games, apps, and experiences across multiple platforms, from mobile, PC, and console, to spatial computing. For more information, visit Unity.com.

About Jali Research

Founded (and headquartered) in 2016 in Toronto, Canada, JALI Research Inc. offers production teams a powerful, flexible, and easy-to-use suite of tools to direct unforgettable animated 3D character performances with best-in-class automated lip sync, expressive multilingual facial animation, and high-performance rigging and pipeline solutions. For more information visit jaliresearch.com or follow JALI on Twitter @JALIResearch.

