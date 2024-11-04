Let This New Guide Help Your Family Focus This Advent Season

"Through this Advent devotional, I hope to help individuals and families realign their hearts with the true meaning of Christmas. By reflecting on the prophecies, promises, and fulfillment found in Jesus, we can rediscover the joy, hope, and wonder that come with celebrating His birth" Post this

"Through this Advent devotional, I hope to help individuals and families realign their hearts with the true meaning of Christmas. By reflecting on the prophecies, promises, and fulfillment found in Jesus, we can rediscover the joy, hope, and wonder that come with celebrating His birth," said Doyle.

Dr. Larry Doyle is a seasoned pastor, missionary, and disciple-maker with over five decades of ministry experience. He holds a Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Doyle has pastored churches in Kentucky and North Carolina, served as a missionary in Ecuador and Honduras, as Director of Missions for the Piedmont Baptist Association in Greensboro, NC, and co-founded a non-profit called Simple Matters to serve the underserved communities in Honduras. He is currently Pastor of Spiritual Formation at Proximity Church in Greensboro, NC.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Walking the Ancient Paths to Christmas: An Advent Guide for Families is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

