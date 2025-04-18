Let Us Unite 2025: The 100th Year Anniversary of The San Antonio Revival in 1925

Come Celebrate a Century of Faith in San Antonio, TX at San Pedro Springs Park. Let Us Unite 2025 marks the Centennial anniversary of the historic 1925 revival in San Antonio. We are gathering 100-years later to Explore History, Experience Celebration, Express Unity and Expect His Presence. The event will reawaken the same spirit of unity, worship, and transformation that defined the original gathering, calling everyone across the city into a shared journey of Returning to God, Reuniting with others, and personal Renewal.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Let Us Unite 2025 marks the Centennial anniversary of the historic 1925 revival in San Antonio. We are gathering 100-years later to Explore History, Experience Celebration, Express Unity and Expect His Presence.

The event will reawaken the same spirit of unity, worship, and transformation that defined the original gathering, calling everyone across the city into a shared journey of Return, Reunite, and Renewal.

DAILY THEMES & FLOW

Each day from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. the event will center around a spiritual theme:

•Return – Saturday, May 24th

•Reunite – Sunday, May 25th

•Renewal – Monday, May 26th [ Memorial Day ]

These themes guide the flow of worship, prayer, and reflection with each day building on the last—leading attendees toward personal and collective spiritual awakening.

CHURCH PARTICIPATION & CONTENT

Each day will feature six stage sessions led by local churches and ministries. Each session will be 50 minutes long and include:

•Worship (25 min)

•Prayer/Message (15 min)

•Takeaways/Tools (10 min)

•Buffer/Transition (10 min)

Churches participating will shape their content around the day's theme and provide actionable tools that attendees can apply in their faith journey.

BAPTISMS

Baptismal opportunities will be available at the event. Churches will be assigned time slots to conduct baptisms in alignment with the event flow. Baptism symbolizes transformation and commitment to a renewed life in Christ.

UNITY IN ACTION

Beyond the stage, Let Us Unite provides space for deep collaboration among churches—fostering relationships, strategic partnership, and citywide impact. Church leaders are already meeting regularly to align their messages and prepare for a powerful move of God.

This gathering is more than an event—it's a movement of the Body of Christ in San Antonio, coming together to reclaim unity, heal division, and activate the Church's influence throughout the city.

CORE THEMES EXPLAINED

Return: A heartfelt turning away from sin and back to God—marked by humility, repentance, and a desire for restoration.

Reunite: A commitment to restore broken relationships—with God and others—fostering peace, forgiveness, and unity within the Church and community.

Renewal: A Spirit-led revival of hearts, churches, and communities—bringing fresh fire, restored purpose, and Kingdom impact.

THE JOURNEY AHEAD

This three-day journey is a call to every man, woman, and child in San Antonio: to Return to God, Reunite in love and purpose, and be Renewed by the Spirit. As we walk this path together, they not only honor a century of faith but step boldly into the next—with one voice, one mission, and one heart for our city.

The time is now. Let Us Unite.

ABOUT LET US UNITE 2025

Based in San Antonio, Let Us Unite is an event and movement with many churches, ministries, and businesses that make up The Body of Christ in San Antonio. The purpose of the event is to unite the Christian community while we Explore History, Experience Celebration, Express Unity and Expect His Presence. We are organized under a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization as Assemble Ministries, Inc. in collaboration with UniteSA and its network of members.

For more information visit LetUsUnite.com or contact:

Lisa Phillips | Media Representative | (210) 859-2170 | [email protected]

VIDEOS

The What? >> https://youtu.be/fOFM_8ZGVYA?si=0vZJDMkQYiNySVXT

The Why? >> https://youtu.be/gVkISnFaEEo?si=lej6-8y7uyT7r8bF

The How? >> https://youtu.be/eEYmQXJwb7E?si=20Gi4q9Y9FnaDcsN

Media Contact

Lisa Phillips, Assemble Ministries, Inc., 1 (210) 859-2170, [email protected], https://www.letusunite.com/

SOURCE Assemble Ministries, Inc.