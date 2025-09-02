Let's Shuckin' Go! Shuckin' Shack Launches Fourth Annual Fresh & Raw Tour in Partnership With Truist, Benefitting Blood Cancer United

The seafood franchise concept is kicking off another year of live music with concerts across 12 cities, combining a great cause with a great time for guests at the Shack.

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar, the 18-unit seafood restaurant franchise, is turning the volume all the way up for year four of its Fresh & Raw Tour — a cross-country mashup of killer live music, cold drinks, and shuckin' good vibes, all while raising big-time bucks for Blood Cancer United (formerly known as Leukemia & Lymphoma Society).

Over the past three years, Shuckin' Shack guests and communities have rallied to raise over $200,000 — proving that oysters, live music and giving back are the ultimate trio. This year, the Shack family is out to raise another $100,000 for the organization through donations, raffles, ticket sales, and "Hey Cancer, Shuck Off!" apparel sales.

The whole idea for the tour started when Shuckin' Shack CEO Jonathan Weathington said, "Why not crank up the fun with live music and turn every Shack stop into a block party that gives back?" By turning local concerts into community fundraising events, he knew the system would be able to have an even bigger impact.

"This is a cause that is near and dear to all of our hearts. One of our co-founders, Matt [Piccinin], went through leukemia. It's at a point where it's controlled, but he still has to put energy toward ongoing management and monitoring," Weathington said. "I lost my dad and a grandparent to cancer. There are two franchisees in our system who have been touched by leukemia and lymphoma in their immediate families. Blood Cancer United, in particular, is really important. They're researching blood cancer, and a lot of the cutting-edge research that comes out of Blood Cancer United is shared with other cancer research organizations. Because of that, the opportunity to support them is incredibly valuable to us."

This year's tour features a powerhouse group of performers who have been behind chart-topping hits, amassing millions of streams and cultivating massive social followings. Shuckin' Shack will host a rotation of exclusive ticketed "Nashville style listening room" shows & free to the public shows alike to create a special experience like no other.

The 2025 Fresh & Raw Tour roster includes the following artists, who will rotate based on date and location:

Dan Alley: A songwriter who has been behind massive hits for major stars like Luke Bryan, Hudson Westbrook, Lainey Wilson and Jon Pardi. Alley co-wrote the current #1 song on the country charts, "A Country Song Came On," performed by Luke Bryan.

Sam Banks: A rising artist and songwriter who has shared the stage with Trace Adkins, Zac Brown and Jelly Roll. Banks has written hit songs for Craig Morgan and recently wrote "Bartender In Destin" which was recorded and released by country superstar, Riley Green.

Josiah Siska: The former American Idol "golden ticket" recipient and member of viral country singer/songwriter group, The 615 House, is known for his big, booming voice. Siska's song, "3 Tequila Floor," took over dance halls nationwide with a hit line dance.

Sammy Arriaga: A social media powerhouse and member of The 615 House, Arriaga is a first-generation Cuban American who has successfully blended his Latin roots with a country sound who has amassed millions of fans with his original songs.

Barrett Baber: Baber was a top three finisher on The Voice and participant in the 2023 Fresh & Raw Tour, where he collaborated with Taylor Goyette to write Kelsey Hart's single, Fireworks. Baber also wrote the country music hit, "Nothing On You," made famous and performed by Cody Johnson.

Taylor Goyette: Known for his feel-good, beach-vibe anthems, Goyette co-wrote with fellow 2023 tour artist, Baber, and is returning for another great run. Goyette's original song, "Show Goes On," went viral in 2023 gaining millions of listens and views across social media.

The tour kicks off in September, hitting multiple Shacks throughout the weeks before a final party to close out the tour mid-October. This year, some Shacks will host private events that will shift into a public "party show" format running later into the evening to celebrate with the community. The 2025 Fresh & Raw Tour dates are:

Saturday, September 6: Frederick, Maryland

Saturday, September 13: Naperville, Illinois

Friday, September 19: Rocky Mount, North Carolina

Saturday, September 20: Summerville, South Carolina

Sunday, September 21: Salisbury, North Carolina

Friday, September 26: Wilmington, North Carolina

Saturday, September 27: Alpharetta, Georgia

Friday, October 3: Cumming, Georgia

Saturday, October 4: Greenville, South Carolina

Friday, October 10: Ocala, Florida

Saturday, October 11: Leland, North Carolina

Saturday, October 18: Carolina Beach, North Carolina

"This tour is special because it's about more than music — it's about community," said Darren Keeler, vice president of marketing and creative. "We've got an all-star lineup that'll blow the roof off, and at the same time, every song, every sing-along, every dollar raised goes toward helping those fighting blood cancers. That's the kind of encore we're proud to play."

For more information on the Fresh & Raw Tour, how to donate, and how to buy tickets, visit:

Fresh & Raw Tour Benefitting Blood Cancer United - Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar

ABOUT SHUCKIN' SHACK:

Offering a "lifestyle experience," Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar creates an environment that encourages guests to grab a seat, relax and take their taste buds on a trip to the coast; after all, life is too short for bland drinks and boring bars! The original Carolina Beach, NC Shack, which was just 900-square-feet, was launched in 2007 with a plan to become the go-to local hangout for people of all ages. A place where friends and family can enjoy fresh, delicious meals, cold beer, and craft cocktails in an environment that exudes fun and relaxation, Shuckin' Shack offers exceptional seafood and creative drinks that will make guests question why they ever settled for ordinary bar offerings.

Thanks to its bold flavors and impeccable vibes, Shuckin' Shack has continued to grow. In 2014, the brand began franchising and has since expanded to 18 units across six states. To learn more about Shuckin' Shack, visit http://www.theshuckinshack.com.

